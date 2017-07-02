501

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Greinke fans 8, leads…

Greinke fans 8, leads Diamondbacks over Rockies

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 12:55 am 07/02/2017 12:55am
Share
Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso (3) celebrates his run against the Colorado Rockies with Jake Lamb (22) during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Greinke struck out eight in seven strong innings to lead Arizona to a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night, ending the Diamondbacks’ three-game losing streak.

Greinke (10-4) allowed two runs and three hits, one of those being Trevor Story’s two-out, two-run homer in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game. But the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to take control.

David Peralta doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Diamondbacks, who have not lost more than three consecutive games this season.

The Rockies, one night after stopping an eight-game losing streak, lost their ninth game in the past 10. Tyler Chatwood (6-9) pitched into the seventh inning but allowed four earned runs and seven hits, striking out six with three walks.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Greinke fans 8, leads…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News