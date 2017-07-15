501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants place Cueto on…

Giants place Cueto on DL with blisters on pitching hand

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 7:55 pm 07/15/2017 07:55pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have made room on the 25-man roster for ace Madison Bumgarner by placing Johnny Cueto on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on the tips of his right thumb, forefinger and middle finger.

Bumgarner was scheduled to start Saturday night’s game against San Diego after missing three months with a sprained left shoulder.

Cueto (6-7, 4.59 ERA) left Friday night’s game after four innings because of the blisters. He also was affected by blisters on two fingers in May.

With Cueto expected to miss at least two starts, Matt Cain moves back into the rotation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?