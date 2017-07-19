Giants 5, Indians 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zimmer cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Brantley lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.324
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Almonte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Carrasco p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Encarnacion ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Goody p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Logan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guyer rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|4
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Gomez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Belt 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Gillaspie 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Tomlinson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|c-Posey ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.329
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Cain p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Nunez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pence rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|4
|3
|10
|Cleveland
|003
|000
|010—4
|9
|1
|San Francisco
|100
|010
|03x—5
|9
|0
a-flied out for Carrasco in the 7th. b-singled for Kontos in the 7th. c-doubled for Tomlinson in the 8th.
E_Santana (5). LOB_Cleveland 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Brantley (18), Santana (25), Perez (6), Gonzalez (4), Span (18), Crawford (18), Gillaspie (4), Posey (20). HR_Span (7), off Carrasco. RBIs_Brantley (40), Ramirez 2 (50), Santana (49), Span (22), Crawford (48), Posey 2 (40). SB_Tomlinson (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Zimmer, Ramirez 2, Perez 2, Carrasco); San Francisco 4 (Crawford, Gillaspie, Hernandez 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 13; San Francisco 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Encarnacion, Crawford, Hundley, Gillaspie. GIDP_Santana, Span, Tomlinson.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Gonzalez, Santana), (Gonzalez, Santana); San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford, Cain).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|106
|3.62
|Goody, H, 3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.04
|Logan, H, 4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.71
|Shaw, L, 2-4, BS, 2-4
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.91
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cain
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|79
|5.49
|Kontos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.09
|Okert
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|7.32
|Gearrin, W, 4-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.22
|Dyson, S, 5-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|6.82
Inherited runners-scored_Logan 1-0, Shaw 1-1, Gearrin 2-0. HBP_Dyson (Lindor). WP_Carrasco.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:16. A_41,067 (41,915).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.