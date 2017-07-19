501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 5, Indians 4

Giants 5, Indians 4

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 7:13 pm 07/19/2017 07:13pm
Share
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zimmer cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .265
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Brantley lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .300
Ramirez 3b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .324
Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .238
Almonte rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .175
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Carrasco p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .000
a-Encarnacion ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Goody p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Logan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guyer rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190
Totals 35 4 9 4 4 8
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .286
Gomez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Belt 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .240
Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .229
Gillaspie 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .177
Hundley c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Tomlinson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
c-Posey ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .329
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Cain p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .192
Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Nunez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pence rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Totals 32 5 9 4 3 10
Cleveland 003 000 010—4 9 1
San Francisco 100 010 03x—5 9 0

a-flied out for Carrasco in the 7th. b-singled for Kontos in the 7th. c-doubled for Tomlinson in the 8th.

E_Santana (5). LOB_Cleveland 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Brantley (18), Santana (25), Perez (6), Gonzalez (4), Span (18), Crawford (18), Gillaspie (4), Posey (20). HR_Span (7), off Carrasco. RBIs_Brantley (40), Ramirez 2 (50), Santana (49), Span (22), Crawford (48), Posey 2 (40). SB_Tomlinson (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Zimmer, Ramirez 2, Perez 2, Carrasco); San Francisco 4 (Crawford, Gillaspie, Hernandez 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 13; San Francisco 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion, Crawford, Hundley, Gillaspie. GIDP_Santana, Span, Tomlinson.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Gonzalez, Santana), (Gonzalez, Santana); San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford, Cain).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco 6 6 2 2 2 6 106 3.62
Goody, H, 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.04
Logan, H, 4 1 0 1 0 1 1 17 4.71
Shaw, L, 2-4, BS, 2-4 2-3 2 2 0 0 2 27 2.91
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cain 6 5 3 3 2 5 79 5.49
Kontos 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.09
Okert 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 6 7.32
Gearrin, W, 4-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.22
Dyson, S, 5-9 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 6.82

Inherited runners-scored_Logan 1-0, Shaw 1-1, Gearrin 2-0. HBP_Dyson (Lindor). WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:16. A_41,067 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?