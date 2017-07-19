Giants 5, Indians 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zimmer cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .265 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Brantley lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .300 Ramirez 3b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .324 Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .238 Almonte rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .175 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Carrasco p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .000 a-Encarnacion ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Goody p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Logan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guyer rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190 Totals 35 4 9 4 4 8

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .286 Gomez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Belt 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .240 Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .229 Gillaspie 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .177 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Tomlinson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256 c-Posey ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .329 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Cain p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .192 Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Nunez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pence rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Totals 32 5 9 4 3 10

Cleveland 003 000 010—4 9 1 San Francisco 100 010 03x—5 9 0

a-flied out for Carrasco in the 7th. b-singled for Kontos in the 7th. c-doubled for Tomlinson in the 8th.

E_Santana (5). LOB_Cleveland 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Brantley (18), Santana (25), Perez (6), Gonzalez (4), Span (18), Crawford (18), Gillaspie (4), Posey (20). HR_Span (7), off Carrasco. RBIs_Brantley (40), Ramirez 2 (50), Santana (49), Span (22), Crawford (48), Posey 2 (40). SB_Tomlinson (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Zimmer, Ramirez 2, Perez 2, Carrasco); San Francisco 4 (Crawford, Gillaspie, Hernandez 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 13; San Francisco 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion, Crawford, Hundley, Gillaspie. GIDP_Santana, Span, Tomlinson.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Gonzalez, Santana), (Gonzalez, Santana); San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford, Cain).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco 6 6 2 2 2 6 106 3.62 Goody, H, 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.04 Logan, H, 4 1 0 1 0 1 1 17 4.71 Shaw, L, 2-4, BS, 2-4 2-3 2 2 0 0 2 27 2.91 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cain 6 5 3 3 2 5 79 5.49 Kontos 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.09 Okert 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 6 7.32 Gearrin, W, 4-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.22 Dyson, S, 5-9 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 6.82

Inherited runners-scored_Logan 1-0, Shaw 1-1, Gearrin 2-0. HBP_Dyson (Lindor). WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:16. A_41,067 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.