Giants 5, Indians 4

|Cleveland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Zmmer cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Span cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Belt 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Crwford ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gllspie 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Almnt rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Posey ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|E.Gnzal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crrasco p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cain p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Goody p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Logan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Guyer rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pence rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|4
|Cleveland
|003
|000
|010—4
|San Francisco
|100
|010
|03x—5
E_C.Santana (5). DP_Cleveland 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Brantley (18), C.Santana (25), R.Perez (6), E.Gonzalez (4), Span (18), Crawford (18), Gillaspie (4), Posey (20). HR_Span (7). SB_Tomlinson (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Goody H,3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Logan H,4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Shaw L,2-4 BS,2
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Cain
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Kontos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Okert
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gearrin W,4-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson S,5-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Dyson (Lindor). WP_Carrasco.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:16. A_41,067 (41,915).
