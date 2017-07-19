501.5
Giants 5, Indians 4

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 7:13 pm 07/19/2017 07:13pm
Cleveland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Zmmer cf 4 1 0 0 Span cf 4 2 2 1
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Gomez 2b 4 0 1 0
Brntley lf 4 2 2 1 Belt 1b 2 1 0 0
Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 2 2 Crwford ss 4 1 2 1
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 2 1 Gllspie 3b 4 1 1 0
A.Almnt rf 4 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Tmlnson lf 3 0 0 0
R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 Posey ph 1 0 1 2
E.Gnzal 2b 4 0 1 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Crrasco p 1 1 0 0 G.Hrnan rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Encrnco ph 1 0 0 0 M.Cain p 2 0 1 0
Goody p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0
Logan p 0 0 0 0 E.Nunez ph 1 0 1 0
Guyer rf 1 0 1 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0
Pence rf 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 32 5 9 4
Cleveland 003 000 010—4
San Francisco 100 010 03x—5

E_C.Santana (5). DP_Cleveland 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Brantley (18), C.Santana (25), R.Perez (6), E.Gonzalez (4), Span (18), Crawford (18), Gillaspie (4), Posey (20). HR_Span (7). SB_Tomlinson (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco 6 6 2 2 2 6
Goody H,3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Logan H,4 1 0 1 0 1 1
Shaw L,2-4 BS,2 2-3 2 2 0 0 2
San Francisco
Cain 6 5 3 3 2 5
Kontos 1 1 0 0 0 2
Okert 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Gearrin W,4-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson S,5-9 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Dyson (Lindor). WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:16. A_41,067 (41,915).

