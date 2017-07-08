501.5
Frazier homers in 9th to lift Yankees over Brewers 5-3

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 3:57 pm 07/08/2017 03:57pm
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single to right field on a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brent Suter during the sixth inning of an interleague baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer off Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth, lifting the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Saturday.

Frazier turned on a 1-0 pitch from Knebel (0-2) for his second career homer and first game-ending shot. He threw his helmet as he approached his teammates at home plate, unveiling his mop of red hair, which was then doused in yellow Gatorade.

Frazier had three hits and a career-high four RBIs in his sixth game.

It was New York’s third walk-off win this season and ended a three-game slide. The Yankees improved to 7-17 since going a season-best 15 games over. 500 on June 12.

