Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 12:55 am 07/09/2017 12:55am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.

Fans egged on her daring dance moves and perhaps emboldened by their cheers, the smiling woman quickly lifted her blue shirt, revealing a white bra underneath in the seventh inning on Saturday night. The camera cut away, but it wasn’t in time. There was a collective gasp from the crowd of 45,225, many of whom began laughing.

“It was the rally granny,” said Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, who didn’t see it happen. “Some of my teammates were talking about it a little bit. You don’t see that much at a baseball stadium.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he was busy looking at his lineup card and missed the show.

“I heard about it from some of my players and I guess they said I had a missed opportunity,” he said, laughing.

The crew working the stadium video room, where the camera shots are handled, broke out in laughter.

The white-haired woman wearing a Dodgers visor had been shown on the videoboard earlier in the game.

