Dodgers win 11th straight, spoil Moncada’s White Sox debut

CHICAGO (AP) — Kike Hernandez had two home runs to lead the surging Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-1 victory Wednesday night in a rain-shortened game, spoiling the Chicago White Sox debut of top prospect Yoan Moncada.

Hernandez broke out of a 1-for-23 slump with home runs in his first two at-bats, lifting the Dodgers to their 11th straight win and 31st victory in 35 games.

The game was called in the top of the eighth inning after a 37-minute delay.

Hernandez had solo home runs in the second and fourth innings, his second career multi-homer game.

Chicago starter Carlos Rodon (1-3) allowed home runs to his first batter, as Chris Taylor led the game off with one, and his last, as Corey Seager’s two-run homer in the fourth chased him.

Seager’s blast was his 44th as a shortstop, passing Rafael Furcal for most career homers from the position in franchise history.

