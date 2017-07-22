501.5
Dodgers trade reliever Sergio Romo to Rays

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 10:41 pm 07/22/2017 10:41pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded reliever Sergio Romo to the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal between playoff contenders.

The NL West-leading Dodgers sent Romo and cash to the Rays for a player to be named or cash. The trade was announced after Tampa Bay, which holds an AL wild-card spot, lost to Texas on Saturday night.

Romo was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday. The 34-year-old righty was 1-1 with a 6.12 ERA in 30 appearances for Los Angeles.

Romo spent his first nine seasons with San Francisco before signing with the Dodgers this year. He is 3-1 with four saves and a 3.09 ERA in 27 postseason games, including six scoreless innings in helping the Giants win three World Series championships.

