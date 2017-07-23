Dodgers lose injured Kershaw, beat Braves 5-4 in 10

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw left after two innings with a back injury, but the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a blown save by Kenley Jansen to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Sunday on Logan Forsythe’s bases-loaded single in the 10th.

Kershaw, unbeaten in 15 consecutive starts, left after 21 pitches because of right low back tightness.

Jansen entered with a 3-1 lead and got the final out of the eighth, but gave up a three-run homer to Matt Adams in the ninth, tying the game at 4-all.

Forsythe singled up the middle after Cody Bellinger was intentionally walked by Jim Johnson (6-2) to load the bases.

Brandon Morrow (3-0) got the win after retiring the side in the top of the 10th.

Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer in the fourth for the Dodgers.

Kershaw was replaced by Ross Stripling, who allowed one run and two hits in three innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked two.

Barnes hit an 0-2 pitch into left field after Forsythe and Kike Hernandez drew consecutive walks to open the fourth, making it 3-1.

Bellinger added his 27th homer with two outs in the eighth.

Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb gave up three runs and three hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out nine and walked five.

The Braves won the first two games of the four-game series, outscoring the Dodgers 18-6 while snapping their 11-game winning streak.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the third on Brandon Phillips’ RBI double. Stripling retired the first two batters of the inning before walking Ender Inciarte, who stole second and scored.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: 2B Phillips returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with hamstring soreness.

Dodgers: Bothered by a blister, RHP Brandon McCarthy threw a 25-to-30 pitch bullpen session so the team could see how the ball is coming out of his hand and whether or not the blister worsened. … 1B Adrian Gonzalez, on the DL with a herniated disk in his back, took batting practice early Sunday and hit some balls out of the park, manager Dave Roberts said. He will go on a rehab assignment at some point.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (6-6, 4.14 ERA) starts the series opener at Arizona on Monday. He is 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA against the D-backs in his career.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6, 4.21) comes off the disabled list to start the interleague opener against Minnesota on Monday. He last pitched June 28 against the Angels, allowing two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings while not factoring in the decision.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.