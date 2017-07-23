501.5
Dodgers’ Kershaw leaves start against Braves after 2 innings

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 4:48 pm 07/23/2017 04:48pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw left his start against the Atlanta Braves after two innings.

The All-Star left-hander was pitching to Tyler Flowers with two outs in the second on Sunday when it appeared Kershaw might have pulled something on his left side. The trainer came out to the mound to check him. After tossing a couple of practice pitches, Kershaw resumed facing Flowers and walked him.

Kershaw struck out Matt Adams to end the inning and then retreated to the clubhouse while reliever Ross Stripling began warming up in the bullpen.

Kershaw was replaced by pinch-hitter Trayce Thompson when his turn in the order came up in the bottom of the inning.

Kershaw is 15-2 with a 2.07 ERA and had a 14-start unbeaten streak coming into the game.

