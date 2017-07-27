Dodgers 6, Twins 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .249 Granite cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .255 Mauer 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .284 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Adrianza ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Castro c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .224 Santana p 3 2 0 0 0 1 .143 Belisle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Polanco ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Totals 35 5 7 5 1 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .320 Seager ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .362 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266 Pederson cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .240 b-Hernandez ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Forsythe 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .244 Grandal c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .271 Puig rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Stewart p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Utley ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .233 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 c-Barnes ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Totals 36 6 11 6 2 8

Minnesota 003 200 000—5 7 1 Los Angeles 000 110 211—6 11 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Morrow in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 8th. c-singled for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Granite (1), Forsythe (3), Grandal (5). LOB_Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Dozier (21), Granite (2), Kepler (22), Utley (13). HR_Pederson (11), off Santana; Puig (19), off Santana. RBIs_Dozier 2 (50), Granite (5), Mauer 2 (39), Turner (41), Pederson (29), Forsythe (20), Puig (50), Utley 2 (26). SF_Forsythe.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Granite, Rosario, Polanco); Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Bellinger, Grandal). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Adrianza, Seager. GIDP_Granite.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Stewart, Seager, Bellinger).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santana 6 2-3 7 4 4 0 7 101 3.37 Belisle 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.87 Rogers, H, 23 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 13 2.97 Kintzler, L, 2-2, BS, 4-31 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 0 33 2.84 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stewart 3 2-3 5 5 0 1 2 55 0.00 Stripling 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 35 3.38 Morrow 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.74 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.48 Jansen, W, 5-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.42

Belisle pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Belisle 1-0, Rogers 2-0, Kintzler 1-1, Stripling 2-2. WP_Santana. PB_Grandal (11).

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:28. A_50,941 (56,000).

