Dodgers 6, Twins 5

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Granite cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Adrianza ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Castro c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Santana p
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Belisle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Polanco ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.320
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.362
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Pederson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|b-Hernandez ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Stewart p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Utley ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Barnes ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|003
|200
|000—5
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|211—6
|11
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Morrow in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 8th. c-singled for Jansen in the 9th.
E_Granite (1), Forsythe (3), Grandal (5). LOB_Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Dozier (21), Granite (2), Kepler (22), Utley (13). HR_Pederson (11), off Santana; Puig (19), off Santana. RBIs_Dozier 2 (50), Granite (5), Mauer 2 (39), Turner (41), Pederson (29), Forsythe (20), Puig (50), Utley 2 (26). SF_Forsythe.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Granite, Rosario, Polanco); Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Bellinger, Grandal). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Adrianza, Seager. GIDP_Granite.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Stewart, Seager, Bellinger).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana
|6
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|101
|3.37
|Belisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.87
|Rogers, H, 23
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|2.97
|Kintzler, L, 2-2, BS, 4-31
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33
|2.84
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stewart
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|55
|0.00
|Stripling
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|3.38
|Morrow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.74
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.48
|Jansen, W, 5-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.42
Belisle pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Belisle 1-0, Rogers 2-0, Kintzler 1-1, Stripling 2-2. WP_Santana. PB_Grandal (11).
Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:28. A_50,941 (56,000).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.