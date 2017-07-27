501.5
Dodgers 6, Twins 5

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 1:49 am 07/27/2017 01:49am
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .249
Granite cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .255
Mauer 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .284
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Adrianza ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Castro c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .224
Santana p 3 2 0 0 0 1 .143
Belisle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Polanco ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Totals 35 5 7 5 1 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .320
Seager ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .362
Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266
Pederson cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .240
b-Hernandez ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Forsythe 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .244
Grandal c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .271
Puig rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Stewart p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Utley ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .233
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
c-Barnes ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Totals 36 6 11 6 2 8
Minnesota 003 200 000—5 7 1
Los Angeles 000 110 211—6 11 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Morrow in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 8th. c-singled for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Granite (1), Forsythe (3), Grandal (5). LOB_Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Dozier (21), Granite (2), Kepler (22), Utley (13). HR_Pederson (11), off Santana; Puig (19), off Santana. RBIs_Dozier 2 (50), Granite (5), Mauer 2 (39), Turner (41), Pederson (29), Forsythe (20), Puig (50), Utley 2 (26). SF_Forsythe.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Granite, Rosario, Polanco); Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Bellinger, Grandal). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Adrianza, Seager. GIDP_Granite.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Stewart, Seager, Bellinger).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santana 6 2-3 7 4 4 0 7 101 3.37
Belisle 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.87
Rogers, H, 23 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 13 2.97
Kintzler, L, 2-2, BS, 4-31 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 0 33 2.84
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stewart 3 2-3 5 5 0 1 2 55 0.00
Stripling 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 35 3.38
Morrow 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.74
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.48
Jansen, W, 5-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.42

Belisle pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Belisle 1-0, Rogers 2-0, Kintzler 1-1, Stripling 2-2. WP_Santana. PB_Grandal (11).

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:28. A_50,941 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

