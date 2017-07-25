Dodgers 6, Twins 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Mauer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.283
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Escobar ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Belisle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Rosario lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.296
|Grossman rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Boshers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Adrianza ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Castro c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Granite cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Colon p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Kepler ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|5
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.369
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.269
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Pederson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ryu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Paredes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|0
|9
|Minnesota
|000
|201
|100—4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|030
|03x—6
|11
|0
a-flied out for Ryu in the 5th. b-struck out for Colon in the 6th. c-popped out for Boshers in the 7th. d-struck out for Fields in the 7th. e-grounded out for Rogers in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 9, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Rosario 2 (20), Castro 2 (17). 3B_Puig (1). HR_Rosario (11), off Dayton; Grandal (14), off Colon; Pederson (10), off Colon; Bellinger (28), off Rogers. RBIs_Rosario 3 (34), Castro (30), Taylor (44), Bellinger 3 (67), Grandal (41), Pederson (27). S_Colon, Ryu.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Dozier 2, Sano, Adrianza, Polanco); Los Angeles 2 (Taylor, Turner). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
GIDP_Sano, Seager.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Dozier, Escobar, Mauer); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Forsythe, Bellinger).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Colon
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|64
|8.00
|Boshers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.86
|Belisle, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.87
|Rogers, L, 5-2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|25
|2.79
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|5
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|79
|4.17
|Dayton
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.94
|Fields
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2.70
|Paredes, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Jansen, S, 25-26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.45
Inherited runners-scored_Fields 2-0. HBP_Fields (Sano).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:57. A_47,754 (56,000).
