Dodgers 6, Twins 4

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Mauer 1b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .283 Sano 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Escobar ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .270 Belisle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Rosario lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .296 Grossman rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .252 Boshers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Adrianza ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Castro c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .223 Granite cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .256 Colon p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Kepler ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Totals 33 4 9 4 5 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .318 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .369 Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .269 Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239 Grandal c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .272 Pederson cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Puig rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Ryu p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 32 6 11 6 0 9

Minnesota 000 201 100—4 9 0 Los Angeles 000 030 03x—6 11 0

a-flied out for Ryu in the 5th. b-struck out for Colon in the 6th. c-popped out for Boshers in the 7th. d-struck out for Fields in the 7th. e-grounded out for Rogers in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 9, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Rosario 2 (20), Castro 2 (17). 3B_Puig (1). HR_Rosario (11), off Dayton; Grandal (14), off Colon; Pederson (10), off Colon; Bellinger (28), off Rogers. RBIs_Rosario 3 (34), Castro (30), Taylor (44), Bellinger 3 (67), Grandal (41), Pederson (27). S_Colon, Ryu.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Dozier 2, Sano, Adrianza, Polanco); Los Angeles 2 (Taylor, Turner). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

GIDP_Sano, Seager.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Dozier, Escobar, Mauer); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Forsythe, Bellinger).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Colon 5 8 3 3 0 2 64 8.00 Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.86 Belisle, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.87 Rogers, L, 5-2 1 3 3 3 0 3 25 2.79 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 5 5 2 2 3 5 79 4.17 Dayton 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 15 4.94 Fields 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 25 2.70 Paredes, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Jansen, S, 25-26 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.45

Inherited runners-scored_Fields 2-0. HBP_Fields (Sano).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:57. A_47,754 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.