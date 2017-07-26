501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 6, Twins 2

Dodgers 6, Twins 2

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 1:57 am 07/26/2017 01:57am
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .247
Granite cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256
Mauer 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .285
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269
Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Busenitz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Polanco ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .214
Castro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Berrios p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
a-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Hildenberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adrianza lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Totals 33 2 5 2 3 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 4 0 2 3 0 1 .321
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .292
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .364
Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .269
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Pederson cf 3 2 1 1 0 0 .239
Utley 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .229
Puig rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .256
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Forsythe ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .243
Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 6 11 6 1 7
Minnesota 001 010 000—2 5 1
Los Angeles 000 402 00x—6 11 1

a-grounded out for Berrios in the 5th. b-singled for Avilan in the 6th. c-struck out for Pressly in the 8th.

E_Rosario (4), Seager (7). LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Taylor 2 (23), Pederson (15). RBIs_Granite (4), Escobar (33), Taylor 3 (47), Pederson (28), Puig (49), Forsythe (19). SB_Bellinger (6). S_Maeda 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Escobar 2, Rosario 2); Los Angeles 4 (Seager 2, Turner, Utley). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Los Angeles 7 for 13.

Runners moved up_Pederson, Utley. GIDP_Puig.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Dozier, Mauer).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, L, 9-4 4 7 4 4 1 3 80 3.76
Hildenberger 1 1-3 0 1 1 0 1 24 3.52
Pressly 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 23 6.75
Busenitz 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.86
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, W, 9-4 5 5 2 1 2 4 91 4.09
Avilan, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.41
Ravin, S, 1-1 3 0 0 0 1 1 33 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 1-1. HBP_Hildenberger (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:35. A_44,403 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

