Dodgers 6, Twins 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .247 Granite cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256 Mauer 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .285 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269 Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Sano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Busenitz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Polanco ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .214 Castro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Berrios p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 a-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Hildenberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Adrianza lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Totals 33 2 5 2 3 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 4 0 2 3 0 1 .321 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .292 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .364 Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .269 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Pederson cf 3 2 1 1 0 0 .239 Utley 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .229 Puig rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .256 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Forsythe ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .243 Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 6 11 6 1 7

Minnesota 001 010 000—2 5 1 Los Angeles 000 402 00x—6 11 1

a-grounded out for Berrios in the 5th. b-singled for Avilan in the 6th. c-struck out for Pressly in the 8th.

E_Rosario (4), Seager (7). LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Taylor 2 (23), Pederson (15). RBIs_Granite (4), Escobar (33), Taylor 3 (47), Pederson (28), Puig (49), Forsythe (19). SB_Bellinger (6). S_Maeda 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Escobar 2, Rosario 2); Los Angeles 4 (Seager 2, Turner, Utley). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Los Angeles 7 for 13.

Runners moved up_Pederson, Utley. GIDP_Puig.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Dozier, Mauer).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, L, 9-4 4 7 4 4 1 3 80 3.76 Hildenberger 1 1-3 0 1 1 0 1 24 3.52 Pressly 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 23 6.75 Busenitz 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.86 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, W, 9-4 5 5 2 1 2 4 91 4.09 Avilan, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.41 Ravin, S, 1-1 3 0 0 0 1 1 33 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 1-1. HBP_Hildenberger (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:35. A_44,403 (56,000).

