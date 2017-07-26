Dodgers 6, Twins 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Granite cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Mauer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Busenitz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Berrios p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Hildenberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adrianza lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.321
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Pederson cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Utley 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Forsythe ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Ravin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|6
|11
|6
|1
|7
|Minnesota
|001
|010
|000—2
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|402
|00x—6
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Berrios in the 5th. b-singled for Avilan in the 6th. c-struck out for Pressly in the 8th.
E_Rosario (4), Seager (7). LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Taylor 2 (23), Pederson (15). RBIs_Granite (4), Escobar (33), Taylor 3 (47), Pederson (28), Puig (49), Forsythe (19). SB_Bellinger (6). S_Maeda 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Escobar 2, Rosario 2); Los Angeles 4 (Seager 2, Turner, Utley). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Los Angeles 7 for 13.
Runners moved up_Pederson, Utley. GIDP_Puig.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Dozier, Mauer).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, L, 9-4
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|80
|3.76
|Hildenberger
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.52
|Pressly
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|23
|6.75
|Busenitz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.86
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, W, 9-4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|91
|4.09
|Avilan, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.41
|Ravin, S, 1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 1-1. HBP_Hildenberger (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:35. A_44,403 (56,000).
