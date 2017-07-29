501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 6, Giants 4

Dodgers 6, Giants 4

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 12:58 am 07/29/2017 12:58am
Share
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .285
Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Pence rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Posey 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .330
Crawford ss 4 2 1 1 0 1 .232
Hwang 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .175
Hundley c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .258
G.Hernandez lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .255
Moore p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .121
Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 0 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .319
Seager ss 4 2 2 3 0 2 .293
Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .362
Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Barnes c 1 2 0 0 3 0 .298
K.Hernandez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Pederson cf 2 1 2 0 1 0 .248
Wood p 2 0 0 1 0 0 .057
a-Puig ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .255
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 29 6 6 6 5 8
San Francisco 010 000 300—4 8 1
Los Angeles 100 010 40x—6 6 1

a-grounded out for Wood in the 7th.

E_Hundley (4), Seager (8). LOB_San Francisco 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Hundley (15), G.Hernandez (11), Taylor (24), Pederson (16). HR_Crawford (9), off Wood; Seager (17), off Moore; Seager (18), off Osich. RBIs_Crawford (53), Hwang (4), Hundley (17), G.Hernandez (16), Taylor (48), Seager 3 (53), Wood (4), Puig (51). CS_Barnes (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Span); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Wood, Puig. LIDP_Moore.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Bellinger).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore 6 1-3 3 4 3 4 6 96 5.74
Kontos, L, 0-5, BS, 4-4 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.83
Osich 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 5.06
Crick 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 1.88
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood, W, 12-1 7 8 4 4 0 5 99 2.38
Morrow, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.66
Jansen, S, 26-27 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.39

Inherited runners-scored_Kontos 2-2, Osich 1-1. WP_Moore.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:39. A_51,426 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?