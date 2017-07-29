Dodgers 6, Giants 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .285 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Pence rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Posey 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .330 Crawford ss 4 2 1 1 0 1 .232 Hwang 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .175 Hundley c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .258 G.Hernandez lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .255 Moore p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .121 Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 4 8 4 0 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .319 Seager ss 4 2 2 3 0 2 .293 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .362 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Barnes c 1 2 0 0 3 0 .298 K.Hernandez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Pederson cf 2 1 2 0 1 0 .248 Wood p 2 0 0 1 0 0 .057 a-Puig ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .255 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 29 6 6 6 5 8

San Francisco 010 000 300—4 8 1 Los Angeles 100 010 40x—6 6 1

a-grounded out for Wood in the 7th.

E_Hundley (4), Seager (8). LOB_San Francisco 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Hundley (15), G.Hernandez (11), Taylor (24), Pederson (16). HR_Crawford (9), off Wood; Seager (17), off Moore; Seager (18), off Osich. RBIs_Crawford (53), Hwang (4), Hundley (17), G.Hernandez (16), Taylor (48), Seager 3 (53), Wood (4), Puig (51). CS_Barnes (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Span); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Wood, Puig. LIDP_Moore.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Bellinger).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moore 6 1-3 3 4 3 4 6 96 5.74 Kontos, L, 0-5, BS, 4-4 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.83 Osich 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 5.06 Crick 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 1.88 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, W, 12-1 7 8 4 4 0 5 99 2.38 Morrow, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.66 Jansen, S, 26-27 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.39

Inherited runners-scored_Kontos 2-2, Osich 1-1. WP_Moore.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:39. A_51,426 (56,000).

