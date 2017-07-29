Dodgers 6, Giants 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Posey 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Hwang 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.175
|Hundley c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|G.Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Moore p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.121
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|0
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.319
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.293
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.362
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Barnes c
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.298
|K.Hernandez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Pederson cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Wood p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.057
|a-Puig ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|5
|8
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|300—4
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|40x—6
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Wood in the 7th.
E_Hundley (4), Seager (8). LOB_San Francisco 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Hundley (15), G.Hernandez (11), Taylor (24), Pederson (16). HR_Crawford (9), off Wood; Seager (17), off Moore; Seager (18), off Osich. RBIs_Crawford (53), Hwang (4), Hundley (17), G.Hernandez (16), Taylor (48), Seager 3 (53), Wood (4), Puig (51). CS_Barnes (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Span); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Wood, Puig. LIDP_Moore.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Bellinger).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore
|6
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|6
|96
|5.74
|Kontos, L, 0-5, BS, 4-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.83
|Osich
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|5.06
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.88
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, W, 12-1
|7
|8
|4
|4
|0
|5
|99
|2.38
|Morrow, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.66
|Jansen, S, 26-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.39
Inherited runners-scored_Kontos 2-2, Osich 1-1. WP_Moore.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:39. A_51,426 (56,000).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.