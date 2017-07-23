501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 6, Braves 2

Dodgers 6, Braves 2

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 12:11 am 07/23/2017 12:11am
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Camargo 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .324
F.Freeman 1b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .330
Kemp lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .295
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296
Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Rodriguez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .077
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Teheran p 2 1 0 0 0 1 .147
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Totals 33 2 6 2 2 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Utley 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .225
Seager ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .297
Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Grandal c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .273
Forsythe 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Pederson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240
a-Hernandez ph-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .225
Puig rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .250
Thompson lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .119
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Barnes ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .087
Taylor lf 2 1 2 3 0 0 .310
Totals 36 6 13 6 1 7
Atlanta 000 020 000—2 6 1
Los Angeles 101 001 12x—6 13 0

a-singled for Pederson in the 8th. b-singled for Baez in the 8th. c-flied out for Jackson in the 9th.

E_Flowers (4). LOB_Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Camargo 2 (15). 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Seager (16), off Teheran; Utley (6), off Teheran; Taylor (12), off Teheran. RBIs_F.Freeman (39), Kemp (46), Utley (24), Seager (50), Puig (49), Taylor 3 (43). SB_Puig (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Kemp, Markakis, Swanson); Los Angeles 3 (Utley, Thompson, Hill). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_F.Freeman, Pederson. GIDP_Pederson.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, F.Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 7-8 6 1-3 9 4 4 1 6 94 4.75
S.Freeman 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.78
Jackson 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 17 3.77
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 7-4 6 1-3 6 2 2 2 8 98 3.48
Baez, H, 14 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.54
Morrow 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.93

HBP_Hill (Teheran).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:51. A_47,497 (56,000).

