Dodgers 6, Braves 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Camargo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|F.Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.330
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Rodriguez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Teheran p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Utley 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Pederson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Hernandez ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.119
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Barnes ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.087
|Taylor lf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.310
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|6
|1
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|101
|001
|12x—6
|13
|0
a-singled for Pederson in the 8th. b-singled for Baez in the 8th. c-flied out for Jackson in the 9th.
E_Flowers (4). LOB_Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Camargo 2 (15). 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Seager (16), off Teheran; Utley (6), off Teheran; Taylor (12), off Teheran. RBIs_F.Freeman (39), Kemp (46), Utley (24), Seager (50), Puig (49), Taylor 3 (43). SB_Puig (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Kemp, Markakis, Swanson); Los Angeles 3 (Utley, Thompson, Hill). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_F.Freeman, Pederson. GIDP_Pederson.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, F.Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 7-8
|6
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|6
|94
|4.75
|S.Freeman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.78
|Jackson
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|3.77
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 7-4
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|98
|3.48
|Baez, H, 14
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.54
|Morrow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.93
HBP_Hill (Teheran).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:51. A_47,497 (56,000).
