Dodgers 6, Braves 2

Atlanta Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 Utley 2b 5 1 1 1 Camargo 2b 4 1 2 0 C.Sager ss 4 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 3 0 0 1 Bllnger 1b 4 0 1 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 1 Grandal c 4 1 2 0 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 Frsythe 3b 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0 Pderson cf 3 0 1 0 S.Rdrig 3b 4 0 1 0 K.Hrnan ph-cf 1 1 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 2 1 Teheran p 2 1 0 0 T.Thmps lf 3 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes ph 1 1 1 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor lf 2 1 2 3 Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 36 6 13 6

Atlanta 000 020 000—2 Los Angeles 101 001 12x—6

E_Flowers (4). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Camargo 2 (15). 3B_C.Taylor (3). HR_Utley (6), C.Seager (16), C.Taylor (12). SB_Puig (11).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Teheran L,7-8 6 1-3 9 4 4 1 6 Freeman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jackson 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Los Angeles Hill W,7-4 6 1-3 6 2 2 2 8 Baez H,14 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Morrow 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Hill (Teheran).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:51. A_47,497 (56,000).

