Dodgers 6, Braves 2

|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Utley 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Camargo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frsythe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Rdrig 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Teheran p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|T.Thmps lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tylor lf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|020
|000—2
|Los Angeles
|101
|001
|12x—6
E_Flowers (4). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Camargo 2 (15). 3B_C.Taylor (3). HR_Utley (6), C.Seager (16), C.Taylor (12). SB_Puig (11).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Teheran L,7-8
|6
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Freeman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Hill W,7-4
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Baez H,14
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morrow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Hill (Teheran).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:51. A_47,497 (56,000).
