Dodgers 5, Royals 4, 10 innings,

|Kansas City
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b-lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Utley 2b-1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|R.Trres 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger 1b-rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|C.Tylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Pderson cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hrrra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moss ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCrt p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moylan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|4
|11
|3
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|110
|110
|0—4
|Los Angeles
|021
|000
|010
|1—5
E_C.Seager (5). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Merrifield (16), Bellinger (15), Grandal (19). HR_S.Perez (18), Bellinger (25), Pederson (9). SB_Utley (4). SF_J.Turner (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Kennedy
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Minor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria BS,5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Moylan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander L,1-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Herrera
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|McCarthy
|6
|6
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Morrow BS,1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Baez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Avilan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stripling W,1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Alexander pitched to 3 batters in the 10th
WP_Kennedy, McCarthy.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:43. A_45,225 (56,000).
