Dodgers 5, Royals 4, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 11:10 pm 07/08/2017 11:10pm
Kansas City Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b-lf 5 1 2 1 Utley 2b-1b 4 2 1 0
Bnfacio rf 4 0 2 0 C.Sager ss 4 0 1 0
L.Cain cf 3 1 1 0 J.Trner 3b 3 0 0 1
R.Trres 2b 1 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b-rf 3 2 2 2
Hosmer 1b 5 0 2 0 C.Tylor lf 4 0 0 0
S.Perez c 5 1 2 2 Pderson cf 4 1 2 2
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 0
K.Hrrra p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 1 0 0 0
Mstakas 3b 5 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 1 0
A.Escbr ss 5 1 2 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0
Kennedy p 2 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0
Moss ph 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Minor p 0 0 0 0 Frsythe ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Soler ph 1 0 0 0 B.McCrt p 2 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0
Moylan p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan rf 2 0 0 0
Butera c 0 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 4 11 3 Totals 34 5 8 5
Kansas City 000 110 110 0—4
Los Angeles 021 000 010 1—5

E_C.Seager (5). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Merrifield (16), Bellinger (15), Grandal (19). HR_S.Perez (18), Bellinger (25), Pederson (9). SB_Utley (4). SF_J.Turner (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Kennedy 6 7 3 3 1 7
Minor 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soria BS,5 1 1 1 1 0 0
Moylan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander L,1-3 0 0 1 1 3 0
Herrera 0 0 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
McCarthy 6 6 2 1 2 1
Morrow BS,1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1
Baez 1 2 1 1 0 1
Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Romo 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stripling W,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Alexander pitched to 3 batters in the 10th

WP_Kennedy, McCarthy.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:43. A_45,225 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

