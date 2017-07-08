Dodgers 5, Royals 4, 10 innings,

Kansas City Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b-lf 5 1 2 1 Utley 2b-1b 4 2 1 0 Bnfacio rf 4 0 2 0 C.Sager ss 4 0 1 0 L.Cain cf 3 1 1 0 J.Trner 3b 3 0 0 1 R.Trres 2b 1 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b-rf 3 2 2 2 Hosmer 1b 5 0 2 0 C.Tylor lf 4 0 0 0 S.Perez c 5 1 2 2 Pderson cf 4 1 2 2 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 K.Hrrra p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 1 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 5 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 1 0 A.Escbr ss 5 1 2 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Kennedy p 2 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Moss ph 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Minor p 0 0 0 0 Frsythe ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Soler ph 1 0 0 0 B.McCrt p 2 0 0 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 Moylan p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan rf 2 0 0 0 Butera c 0 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Totals 40 4 11 3 Totals 34 5 8 5

Kansas City 000 110 110 0—4 Los Angeles 021 000 010 1—5

E_C.Seager (5). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Merrifield (16), Bellinger (15), Grandal (19). HR_S.Perez (18), Bellinger (25), Pederson (9). SB_Utley (4). SF_J.Turner (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Kennedy 6 7 3 3 1 7 Minor 1 0 0 0 0 1 Soria BS,5 1 1 1 1 0 0 Moylan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Alexander L,1-3 0 0 1 1 3 0 Herrera 0 0 0 0 1 0 Los Angeles McCarthy 6 6 2 1 2 1 Morrow BS,1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 Baez 1 2 1 1 0 1 Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Romo 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stripling W,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Alexander pitched to 3 batters in the 10th

WP_Kennedy, McCarthy.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:43. A_45,225 (56,000).

