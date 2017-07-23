Dodgers 5, Braves 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .300 Phillips 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .292 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freeman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .330 Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .297 Adams 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .288 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .314 Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Rodriguez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Totals 35 4 5 4 3 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .312 Seager ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .293 Turner 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .367 Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .269 Forsythe 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .244 Hernandez rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .223 Barnes c 4 1 2 3 0 2 .295 Pederson cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236 Kershaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150 a-Thompson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .116 Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Puig ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 d-Grandal ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 5 8 5 6 11

Atlanta 001 000 003 0—4 5 0 Los Angeles 000 300 010 1—5 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kershaw in the 2nd. b-grounded out for Fields in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ramirez in the 8th. d-popped out for Jansen in the 9th. e-struck out for Vizcaino in the 10th.

LOB_Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Phillips (25), Forsythe (10). HR_Adams (16), off Jansen; Barnes (6), off Newcomb; Bellinger (27), off Brothers. RBIs_Phillips (36), Adams 3 (47), Bellinger (64), Forsythe (18), Barnes 3 (23). SB_Inciarte (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Kemp); Los Angeles 3 (Thompson 2, Grandal). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pederson. LIDP_Seager.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Adams).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb 6 3 3 3 5 9 104 4.81 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.72 Brothers 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 5.87 Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.45 Johnson, L, 6-2 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 15 4.10 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw 2 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.04 Stripling 3 2 1 1 2 2 36 3.55 Avilan, H, 10 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 3.54 Fields, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.57 Baez, H, 15 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.51 Jansen, BS, 1-25 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 17 1.49 Morrow, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.83

WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:05. A_44,701 (56,000).

