Dodgers 5, Braves 4

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 7:27 pm 07/23/2017 07:27pm
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .300
Phillips 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .292
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Freeman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .330
Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Flowers c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .297
Adams 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .288
Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .314
Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Rodriguez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Totals 35 4 5 4 3 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .312
Seager ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .293
Turner 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .367
Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .269
Forsythe 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .244
Hernandez rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .223
Barnes c 4 1 2 3 0 2 .295
Pederson cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236
Kershaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150
a-Thompson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .116
Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Puig ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
d-Grandal ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 8 5 6 11
Atlanta 001 000 003 0—4 5 0
Los Angeles 000 300 010 1—5 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kershaw in the 2nd. b-grounded out for Fields in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ramirez in the 8th. d-popped out for Jansen in the 9th. e-struck out for Vizcaino in the 10th.

LOB_Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Phillips (25), Forsythe (10). HR_Adams (16), off Jansen; Barnes (6), off Newcomb; Bellinger (27), off Brothers. RBIs_Phillips (36), Adams 3 (47), Bellinger (64), Forsythe (18), Barnes 3 (23). SB_Inciarte (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Kemp); Los Angeles 3 (Thompson 2, Grandal). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pederson. LIDP_Seager.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Adams).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb 6 3 3 3 5 9 104 4.81
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.72
Brothers 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 5.87
Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.45
Johnson, L, 6-2 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 15 4.10
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw 2 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.04
Stripling 3 2 1 1 2 2 36 3.55
Avilan, H, 10 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 3.54
Fields, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.57
Baez, H, 15 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.51
Jansen, BS, 1-25 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 17 1.49
Morrow, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.83

WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:05. A_44,701 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

