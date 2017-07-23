Dodgers 5, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Phillips 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freeman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.330
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.288
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Rodriguez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Totals
|35
|4
|5
|4
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|Hernandez rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.223
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.295
|Pederson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Kershaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|a-Thompson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.116
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Puig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|d-Grandal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|6
|11
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|003
|0—4
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|010
|1—5
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Kershaw in the 2nd. b-grounded out for Fields in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ramirez in the 8th. d-popped out for Jansen in the 9th. e-struck out for Vizcaino in the 10th.
LOB_Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Phillips (25), Forsythe (10). HR_Adams (16), off Jansen; Barnes (6), off Newcomb; Bellinger (27), off Brothers. RBIs_Phillips (36), Adams 3 (47), Bellinger (64), Forsythe (18), Barnes 3 (23). SB_Inciarte (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Kemp); Los Angeles 3 (Thompson 2, Grandal). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pederson. LIDP_Seager.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Adams).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|9
|104
|4.81
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.72
|Brothers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|5.87
|Vizcaino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.45
|Johnson, L, 6-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|4.10
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.04
|Stripling
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|36
|3.55
|Avilan, H, 10
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.54
|Fields, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.57
|Baez, H, 15
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.51
|Jansen, BS, 1-25
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|1.49
|Morrow, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.83
WP_Vizcaino.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:05. A_44,701 (56,000).
