Dodgers 5, Braves 4, 10 innings,

Atlanta Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 4 1 0 0 C.Tylor lf 5 0 2 0 Bra.Phl 2b 5 0 1 1 C.Sager ss 4 1 0 0 J.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 5 0 1 0 F.Frman 3b 3 1 1 0 Bllnger 1b 4 1 1 1 M.Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 Frsythe 2b 4 1 2 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 K.Hrnan rf 2 1 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 A.Brnes c 4 1 2 3 M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 3 Pderson cf 3 0 0 0 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 Kershaw p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 T.Thmps ph 1 0 0 0 Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0 Strplng p 1 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Brthers p 0 0 0 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Puig ph 1 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ph-2b 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Grandal ph 1 0 0 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 5 4 Totals 35 5 8 5

Atlanta 001 000 003 0—4 Los Angeles 000 300 010 1—5

DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Bra.Phillips (25), Forsythe (10). HR_M.Adams (16), Bellinger (27), A.Barnes (6). SB_Inciarte (13).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Newcomb 6 3 3 3 5 9 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brothers 1 1 1 1 0 0 Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0 Johnson L,6-2 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 Los Angeles Kershaw 2 0 0 0 1 2 Stripling 3 2 1 1 2 2 Avilan H,10 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Fields H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Baez H,15 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jansen BS,1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Morrow W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:05. A_44,701 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.