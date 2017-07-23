Dodgers 5, Braves 4, 10 innings,

|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|C.Tylor lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|J.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|F.Frman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Brnes c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Pderson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Thmps ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brthers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|003
|0—4
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|010
|1—5
DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Bra.Phillips (25), Forsythe (10). HR_M.Adams (16), Bellinger (27), A.Barnes (6). SB_Inciarte (13).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Newcomb
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|9
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brothers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vizcaino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson L,6-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stripling
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Avilan H,10
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fields H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez H,15
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen BS,1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Morrow W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Vizcaino.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:05. A_44,701 (56,000).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.