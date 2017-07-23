501.5
Dodgers 5, Braves 4, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 7:27 pm 07/23/2017 07:27pm
Atlanta Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 4 1 0 0 C.Tylor lf 5 0 2 0
Bra.Phl 2b 5 0 1 1 C.Sager ss 4 1 0 0
J.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 5 0 1 0
F.Frman 3b 3 1 1 0 Bllnger 1b 4 1 1 1
M.Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 Frsythe 2b 4 1 2 1
Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 K.Hrnan rf 2 1 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 1 0 A.Brnes c 4 1 2 3
M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 3 Pderson cf 3 0 0 0
Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 Kershaw p 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 T.Thmps ph 1 0 0 0
Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0 Strplng p 1 0 0 0
Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0
Brthers p 0 0 0 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0
Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Puig ph 1 0 0 0
S.Rdrig ph-2b 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Grandal ph 1 0 0 0
Morrow p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 5 4 Totals 35 5 8 5
Atlanta 001 000 003 0—4
Los Angeles 000 300 010 1—5

DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Bra.Phillips (25), Forsythe (10). HR_M.Adams (16), Bellinger (27), A.Barnes (6). SB_Inciarte (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Newcomb 6 3 3 3 5 9
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brothers 1 1 1 1 0 0
Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0
Johnson L,6-2 1-3 3 1 1 1 0
Los Angeles
Kershaw 2 0 0 0 1 2
Stripling 3 2 1 1 2 2
Avilan H,10 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Fields H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baez H,15 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen BS,1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Morrow W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:05. A_44,701 (56,000).

