Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Peralta rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Owings ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Drury 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Iannetta c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Descalso lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.244
|Marte 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Delgado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Lamb ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.065
|Fuentes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|d-Herrmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|13
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.384
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Taylor lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Thompson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|3
|9
|Arizona
|000
|000
|003—3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|102
|000
|01x—4
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Delgado in the 8th. b-flied out for Baez in the 8th. c-walked for De La Rosa in the 9th. d-struck out for Fuentes in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pollock (13), Goldschmidt (20), Forsythe (8), Taylor (16), Grandal (17). HR_Descalso (6), off Jansen; Turner (8), off Corbin. RBIs_Descalso 3 (31), Turner 2 (33), Grandal 2 (33). SB_Taylor (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Descalso); Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Hernandez, Grandal, Thompson). RISP_Arizona 2 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Hernandez 2, Puig.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 6-8
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|8
|109
|4.81
|Delgado
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|3.15
|De La Rosa
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|3.94
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 13-2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|117
|2.19
|Avilan, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.63
|Baez, H, 11
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.26
|Morrow
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|1.38
|Jansen, S, 19-19
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|1.04
Inherited runners-scored_Delgado 1-0, Jansen 2-2. WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:26. A_53,159 (56,000).