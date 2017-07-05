Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Peralta rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .315 Owings ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Drury 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .286 Iannetta c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .236 Descalso lf-3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .244 Marte 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Delgado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Lamb ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .282 Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .065 Fuentes lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 d-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Totals 33 3 6 3 3 13

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Forsythe 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .247 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .300 Turner 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .384 Bellinger 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .261 Taylor lf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .283 Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219 Grandal c 4 0 3 2 0 0 .271 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Kershaw p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .162 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Thompson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .120 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 33 4 9 4 3 9

Arizona 000 000 003—3 6 0 Los Angeles 102 000 01x—4 9 0

a-grounded out for Delgado in the 8th. b-flied out for Baez in the 8th. c-walked for De La Rosa in the 9th. d-struck out for Fuentes in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pollock (13), Goldschmidt (20), Forsythe (8), Taylor (16), Grandal (17). HR_Descalso (6), off Jansen; Turner (8), off Corbin. RBIs_Descalso 3 (31), Turner 2 (33), Grandal 2 (33). SB_Taylor (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Descalso); Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Hernandez, Grandal, Thompson). RISP_Arizona 2 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hernandez 2, Puig.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 6-8 4 2-3 7 3 3 2 8 109 4.81 Delgado 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 34 3.15 De La Rosa 1 2 1 1 0 0 25 3.94 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 13-2 7 2 0 0 2 11 117 2.19 Avilan, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.63 Baez, H, 11 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.26 Morrow 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 1.38 Jansen, S, 19-19 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 17 1.04

Inherited runners-scored_Delgado 1-0, Jansen 2-2. WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:26. A_53,159 (56,000).