Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 3

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 12:49 am 07/05/2017 12:49am
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Peralta rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .315
Owings ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Drury 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .286
Iannetta c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .236
Descalso lf-3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .244
Marte 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Delgado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Lamb ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .282
Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .065
Fuentes lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
d-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Totals 33 3 6 3 3 13
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Forsythe 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .247
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .300
Turner 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .384
Bellinger 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .261
Taylor lf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .283
Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219
Grandal c 4 0 3 2 0 0 .271
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Kershaw p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .162
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Thompson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .120
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 33 4 9 4 3 9
Arizona 000 000 003—3 6 0
Los Angeles 102 000 01x—4 9 0

a-grounded out for Delgado in the 8th. b-flied out for Baez in the 8th. c-walked for De La Rosa in the 9th. d-struck out for Fuentes in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pollock (13), Goldschmidt (20), Forsythe (8), Taylor (16), Grandal (17). HR_Descalso (6), off Jansen; Turner (8), off Corbin. RBIs_Descalso 3 (31), Turner 2 (33), Grandal 2 (33). SB_Taylor (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Descalso); Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Hernandez, Grandal, Thompson). RISP_Arizona 2 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hernandez 2, Puig.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 6-8 4 2-3 7 3 3 2 8 109 4.81
Delgado 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 34 3.15
De La Rosa 1 2 1 1 0 0 25 3.94
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 13-2 7 2 0 0 2 11 117 2.19
Avilan, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.63
Baez, H, 11 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.26
Morrow 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 1.38
Jansen, S, 19-19 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 17 1.04

Inherited runners-scored_Delgado 1-0, Jansen 2-2. WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:26. A_53,159 (56,000).

