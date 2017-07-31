Dodgers 3, Giants 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Panik 2b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .267 Pence rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .244 Posey c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .326 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Hwang 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .152 b-Gillaspie ph-3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .171 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .237 G.Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Bumgarner p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 c-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Tomlinson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 2 10 2 3 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .312 Seager ss 4 1 3 0 2 0 .304 Turner 3b 5 1 1 0 1 0 .356 Bellinger 1b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .266 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Farmer ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 1.000 Forsythe 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .237 Barnes c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .285 K.Hernandez cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222 d-Utley ph-1b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .236 Puig rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .255 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .150 a-Grandal ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Pederson ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Totals 42 3 11 3 7 8

San Francisco 000 000 010 01—2 10 0 Los Angeles 000 000 001 02—3 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Ryu in the 7th. b-homered for Hwang in the 8th. c-grounded out for Bumgarner in the 8th. d-singled for K.Hernandez in the 9th. e-grounded out for Ravin in the 9th. f-singled for Gearrin in the 11th. g-doubled for Baez in the 11th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 15. 2B_Seager (27), Farmer (1). HR_Gillaspie (2), off Fields. RBIs_Panik (34), Gillaspie (8), Puig (52), Farmer 2 (2). SB_Posey (2), Tomlinson (6), Utley (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (G.Hernandez); Los Angeles 7 (Bellinger 2, Forsythe, Barnes 3, Pederson). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Posey, Gillaspie, Span, Turner, Pederson. LIDP_Crawford. GIDP_Span, Pence, Posey, Bumgarner, Gomez.

DP_Los Angeles 6 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger), (Forsythe, Seager, Bellinger), (Seager, Bellinger), (K.Hernandez, Barnes), (Seager, Forsythe, Bellinger), (Seager, Forsythe, Utley).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 7 5 0 0 1 7 99 2.92 Strickland, H, 11 1 0 0 0 3 0 16 2.33 Dyson 1 3 1 1 1 1 28 6.32 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.20 Suarez, L, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 13 4.15 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 7 5 0 0 1 7 85 3.83 Fields 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 2.89 Paredes 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Ravin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Morrow 1 2 1 1 1 1 13 1.99 Avilan 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.30 Baez, W, 3-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 1.41

Morrow pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 1-0, Avilan 1-1, Baez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:54. A_53,495 (56,000).

