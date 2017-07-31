501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 3, Giants 2

Dodgers 3, Giants 2

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 12:14 am 07/31/2017 12:14am
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Panik 2b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .267
Pence rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .244
Posey c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .326
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Hwang 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .152
b-Gillaspie ph-3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .171
Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .237
G.Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Bumgarner p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
c-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Tomlinson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 2 10 2 3 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .312
Seager ss 4 1 3 0 2 0 .304
Turner 3b 5 1 1 0 1 0 .356
Bellinger 1b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .266
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Farmer ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 1.000
Forsythe 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .237
Barnes c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .285
K.Hernandez cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222
d-Utley ph-1b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .236
Puig rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .255
Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .150
a-Grandal ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Pederson ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Totals 42 3 11 3 7 8
San Francisco 000 000 010 01—2 10 0
Los Angeles 000 000 001 02—3 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Ryu in the 7th. b-homered for Hwang in the 8th. c-grounded out for Bumgarner in the 8th. d-singled for K.Hernandez in the 9th. e-grounded out for Ravin in the 9th. f-singled for Gearrin in the 11th. g-doubled for Baez in the 11th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 15. 2B_Seager (27), Farmer (1). HR_Gillaspie (2), off Fields. RBIs_Panik (34), Gillaspie (8), Puig (52), Farmer 2 (2). SB_Posey (2), Tomlinson (6), Utley (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (G.Hernandez); Los Angeles 7 (Bellinger 2, Forsythe, Barnes 3, Pederson). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Posey, Gillaspie, Span, Turner, Pederson. LIDP_Crawford. GIDP_Span, Pence, Posey, Bumgarner, Gomez.

DP_Los Angeles 6 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger), (Forsythe, Seager, Bellinger), (Seager, Bellinger), (K.Hernandez, Barnes), (Seager, Forsythe, Bellinger), (Seager, Forsythe, Utley).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 7 5 0 0 1 7 99 2.92
Strickland, H, 11 1 0 0 0 3 0 16 2.33
Dyson 1 3 1 1 1 1 28 6.32
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.20
Suarez, L, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 13 4.15
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 7 5 0 0 1 7 85 3.83
Fields 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 2.89
Paredes 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Ravin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Morrow 1 2 1 1 1 1 13 1.99
Avilan 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.30
Baez, W, 3-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 1.41

Morrow pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 1-0, Avilan 1-1, Baez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:54. A_53,495 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

