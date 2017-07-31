Dodgers 3, Giants 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Pence rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Hwang 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|b-Gillaspie ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.171
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|G.Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Tomlinson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.304
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.356
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Barnes c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|K.Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|d-Utley ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|a-Grandal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Paredes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ravin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Pederson ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|42
|3
|11
|3
|7
|8
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010
|01—2
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|02—3
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Ryu in the 7th. b-homered for Hwang in the 8th. c-grounded out for Bumgarner in the 8th. d-singled for K.Hernandez in the 9th. e-grounded out for Ravin in the 9th. f-singled for Gearrin in the 11th. g-doubled for Baez in the 11th.
LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 15. 2B_Seager (27), Farmer (1). HR_Gillaspie (2), off Fields. RBIs_Panik (34), Gillaspie (8), Puig (52), Farmer 2 (2). SB_Posey (2), Tomlinson (6), Utley (5).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (G.Hernandez); Los Angeles 7 (Bellinger 2, Forsythe, Barnes 3, Pederson). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Posey, Gillaspie, Span, Turner, Pederson. LIDP_Crawford. GIDP_Span, Pence, Posey, Bumgarner, Gomez.
DP_Los Angeles 6 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger), (Forsythe, Seager, Bellinger), (Seager, Bellinger), (K.Hernandez, Barnes), (Seager, Forsythe, Bellinger), (Seager, Forsythe, Utley).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|99
|2.92
|Strickland, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|16
|2.33
|Dyson
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|6.32
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.20
|Suarez, L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|4.15
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|85
|3.83
|Fields
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|2.89
|Paredes
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Ravin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Morrow
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|1.99
|Avilan
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.30
|Baez, W, 3-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.41
Morrow pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.
Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 1-0, Avilan 1-1, Baez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:54. A_53,495 (56,000).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.