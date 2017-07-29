Darvish says he can easily fix the issue of tipping pitches

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yu Davish says the tweet was right. The Texas Rangers right-hander did indeed tip off some of his pitches when allowing a career-high 10 runs in his last start.

Darvish says he’s not sure why a scout would have shared that, since it’s hard to discover. But Darvish, who saw it on video, said it’s something that he can easily fix.

Yahoo Sports baseball columnist Jeff Passan tweeted earlier Saturday that two scouts and an executive said the Miami Marlins knew what was coming from Darvish in their 22-10 win Wednesday night in Texas.

After responding to the tweet with his own saying “Thanks for sharing this,” Darvish stood at his locker in the Rangers clubhouse before Saturday’s game. He had his red glove on his left hand and a baseball in the other, showing how he was moving the ball and making a slight pause with his hands before throwing a fastball.

The Marlins homered twice in the first inning and scored 10 runs on nine hits in 3 2-3 innings against Darvish.

That could have been the last start in Texas for Darvish, a potential free agent after the season whose name has been swirling in trade speculation leading up to Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Darvish’s next scheduled start is Tuesday, when the Rangers are home against Seattle.

