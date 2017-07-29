501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Darvish says he can…

Darvish says he can easily fix the issue of tipping pitches

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 7:10 pm 07/29/2017 07:10pm
Share
Texas Rangers' Yu Darvish, of Japan, leans on the dugout rail during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yu Davish says the tweet was right. The Texas Rangers right-hander did indeed tip off some of his pitches when allowing a career-high 10 runs in his last start.

Darvish says he’s not sure why a scout would have shared that, since it’s hard to discover. But Darvish, who saw it on video, said it’s something that he can easily fix.

Yahoo Sports baseball columnist Jeff Passan tweeted earlier Saturday that two scouts and an executive said the Miami Marlins knew what was coming from Darvish in their 22-10 win Wednesday night in Texas.

After responding to the tweet with his own saying “Thanks for sharing this,” Darvish stood at his locker in the Rangers clubhouse before Saturday’s game. He had his red glove on his left hand and a baseball in the other, showing how he was moving the ball and making a slight pause with his hands before throwing a fastball.

The Marlins homered twice in the first inning and scored 10 runs on nine hits in 3 2-3 innings against Darvish.

That could have been the last start in Texas for Darvish, a potential free agent after the season whose name has been swirling in trade speculation leading up to Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Darvish’s next scheduled start is Tuesday, when the Rangers are home against Seattle.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?