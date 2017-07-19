Cubs 5, Braves 1

501.5
By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 1:20 am 07/19/2017 01:20am
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zobrist lf 4 1 0 1 1 0 .215
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bryant 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .273
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Contreras c 4 1 1 3 1 0 .273
Russell ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Almora cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .266
Baez 2b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .271
Lackey p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .147
a-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edwards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Happ ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Totals 34 5 8 5 4 6
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .304
Phillips 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293
F.Freeman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .331
Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .295
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Markakis rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .277
Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Camargo ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .328
Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 33 1 7 1 3 7
Chicago 004 001 000—5 8 0
Atlanta 010 000 000—1 7 1

a-struck out for Lackey in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Edwards in the 9th. d-struck out for S.Freeman in the 9th.

E_Camargo (2). LOB_Chicago 9, Atlanta 9. 2B_F.Freeman (15). HR_Baez (11), off Newcomb; Contreras (13), off Newcomb; Markakis (5), off Lackey. RBIs_Zobrist (29), Contreras 3 (48), Baez (36), Markakis (47). S_Lackey, Newcomb.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Zobrist 2, Bryant 2, Contreras, Russell 2); Atlanta 4 (Inciarte 2, Adams, Markakis). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Zobrist. GIDP_Contreras.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Phillips, Camargo, Adams).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lackey, W, 6-9 5 5 1 1 2 1 86 5.04
Duensing 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.63
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.86
Edwards 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.11
Rondon 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 3.68
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb, L, 1-5 5 1-3 8 5 5 3 5 110 4.86
Jackson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.26
S.Freeman 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 3.90

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-1. HBP_Newcomb (Rizzo), S.Freeman (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:01. A_41,541 (41,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

