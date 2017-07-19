Cubs 5, Braves 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zobrist lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.273
|Russell ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Almora cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Baez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Lackey p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|a-Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Edwards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Happ ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|4
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Phillips 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|F.Freeman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|Chicago
|004
|001
|000—5
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Lackey in the 6th. b-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Edwards in the 9th. d-struck out for S.Freeman in the 9th.
E_Camargo (2). LOB_Chicago 9, Atlanta 9. 2B_F.Freeman (15). HR_Baez (11), off Newcomb; Contreras (13), off Newcomb; Markakis (5), off Lackey. RBIs_Zobrist (29), Contreras 3 (48), Baez (36), Markakis (47). S_Lackey, Newcomb.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Zobrist 2, Bryant 2, Contreras, Russell 2); Atlanta 4 (Inciarte 2, Adams, Markakis). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Zobrist. GIDP_Contreras.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Phillips, Camargo, Adams).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lackey, W, 6-9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|86
|5.04
|Duensing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.63
|Strop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.86
|Edwards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.11
|Rondon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.68
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb, L, 1-5
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|5
|110
|4.86
|Jackson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.26
|S.Freeman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.90
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-1. HBP_Newcomb (Rizzo), S.Freeman (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:01. A_41,541 (41,500).
