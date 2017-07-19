501.5
Cubs 5, Braves 1

Cubs 5, Braves 1

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 1:19 am 07/19/2017 01:19am
Chicago Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Zobrist lf 4 1 0 1 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 1 0
Bryant 3b 3 1 1 0 F.Frman 3b 4 0 1 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Kemp lf 2 0 1 0
Cntrras c 4 1 1 3 M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0
Russell ss 5 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 1 1
Almora cf 4 1 1 0 K.Szuki c 4 0 1 0
Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 Camargo ss 4 0 2 0
J.Baez 2b 4 1 3 1 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0
Lackey p 1 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Jay ph 1 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0
Densing p 0 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0
C.Edwrd p 0 0 0 0
I.Happ ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 33 1 7 1
Chicago 004 001 000—5
Atlanta 010 000 000—1

E_Camargo (2). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Atlanta 9. 2B_F.Freeman (15). HR_Contreras (13), J.Baez (11), Markakis (5). S_Lackey (3), Newcomb (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lackey W,6-9 5 5 1 1 2 1
Duensing 1 0 0 0 0 0
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 0
Edwards 1 1 0 0 1 3
Rondon 1 1 0 0 0 3
Atlanta
Newcomb L,1-5 5 1-3 8 5 5 3 5
Jackson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Freeman 2 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Newcomb (Rizzo), by Freeman (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:01. A_41,541 (41,500).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
