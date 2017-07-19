Cubs 5, Braves 1

|Chicago
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Zobrist lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|F.Frman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Almora cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Szuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Baez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lackey p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Densing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Edwrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Chicago
|004
|001
|000—5
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|000—1
E_Camargo (2). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Atlanta 9. 2B_F.Freeman (15). HR_Contreras (13), J.Baez (11), Markakis (5). S_Lackey (3), Newcomb (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lackey W,6-9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Duensing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rondon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Atlanta
|Newcomb L,1-5
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Jackson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Newcomb (Rizzo), by Freeman (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:01. A_41,541 (41,500).
