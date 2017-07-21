501.5
Cubs 3B Bryant sidelined by sprained finger

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 1:32 pm 07/21/2017 01:32pm
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) holds his finger after being injured diving into third base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup with a finger injury and could miss this weekend’s series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bryant sprained his left little finger on a headfirst slide in the first inning of Chicago’s 8-2 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday. X-rays were negative, but Bryant is experiencing soreness and there is some concern about gripping a bat.

“We’re going to do this a day-by-day thing,” manager Joe Maddon said before Friday’s game against St. Louis. “I really don’t know. If I had to guess, probably not tomorrow, too, and possibly on Sunday. But I really don’t know.”

The 25-year-old Bryant is hitting .275 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs in 88 games. He won the NL MVP award last year, helping the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908.

Javier Baez got the start at third for Chicago’s series opener against the Cardinals.

