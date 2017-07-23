Cruz’s 10th-inning single lifts Mariners past Yankees 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a winning single off Adam Warren in the 10th inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 6-5 Saturday night after Edwin Diaz allowed a tying hit to Ronald Torreyes in the ninth.

Masahiro Tanaka had another shaky outing and New York trailed 4-2 before Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 32nd home run, a sixth inning drive against Steve Cishek. Matt Holliday’s sacrifice fly tied the score in the eighth, but former Yankees Robinson Cano homered against David Robertson leading off the bottom half.

Diaz blew a save for the fourth time in 22 chances when Didi Gregorius walked leading off the ninth, pinch-runner Jacoby Ellsbury stole second and Torreyes, starting because Starlin Castro’s ailing right hamstring is causing another trip to the disabled list, followed with a single.

Ben Gamel opened the 10th with a double against Warren (2-2), Cano was intentionally walked and Cruz lined a pitch to left for his AL-leading 75th RBI.

Tony Zych (4-2) pitched a perfect 10th, throwing called third strikes past Clint Frazier and Judge.

New York, which won the first two games of the four-game series, heads into Sunday 0-8-2 in series since sweeping Baltimore from June 9-11.

Tanaka allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings, raising his ERA to 5.37.

Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel hit solo homers in a four-run third against Tanaka, who has allowed 26 homers — one more than his previous big league high.

Danny Valencia and Mitch Haniger hit run-scoring singles in the inning.

PHELPS DEBUT

RHP David Phelps, acquired from Miami on Thursday for four minor leaguers, made his Mariners debut in the seventh inning and retired all four hitters he faced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Castro is expected to be placed on the DL on Sunday, manager Joe Girardi said. Activated off the DL on July 15, Castro reinjured his hamstring on Wednesday at Minnesota. After playing twice in Seattle, Castro had an MRI on Saturday. INF Tyler Wade was expected to be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ronald Torreyes started at 2B Saturday night.

Mariners: CF Jarrod Dyson crashed into the wall attempting to haul in Garrett Cooper’s triple in the fifth inning. Dyson finished the inning, but was replaced in the sixth by Guillermo Heredia.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Luis Cessa (0-3, 4.61) heads into his start Sunday 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA in four starts this year.

Mariners: RHP Yovani Gallardo (4-7, 5.59), removed from the rotation after struggling early, makes his first start since June 17. He was 1-0 with an 0.79 ERA in four relief appearances, allowing one earned run in 11 1/3 innings. He is 2-3 with a 6.47 ERA in six starts against the Yankees.

