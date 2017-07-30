501.5
Crowd gathering for Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 12:36 pm 07/30/2017 12:36pm
Dean Kuykenell ,left, and his son Jake Kuykenell both of Burleson, Texas wait for the start of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony to see Ivan Rodriguez, inducted at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Fans are making their way to the Baseball Hall of Fame inductions outside Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

Former stars Tim Raines, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, and Jeff Bagwell, longtime baseball executive John Schuerholz, and former commissioner Bud Selig are being inducted.

Fans are basking in ideal weather conditions under blue skies with a few puffy white clouds. Temperatures are expected to be around 80 degrees.

The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Afterward, the inductees will answer questions in a brief session and in the evening their plaques will be placed on the wall inside the Plaque Gallery of the Hall of Fame.

