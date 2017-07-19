Contreras, Lackey power Cubs past Braves, 5-1

501.5
By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 1:10 am 07/19/2017 01:10am
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with third base coach Gary Jones as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a three-run homer, John Lackey earned his first win in a month and the Chicago Cubs won their fifth straight game with a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Rain delayed the start of the game for 2 hours, 30 minutes.

The defending World Series champion Cubs moved three games over .500 for the first time since winning at Miami on June 6. Chicago is 2½ games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

The Cubs went up 4-1 in the third on Javier Baez’s 11th homer and Contreras’ 13th homer, a three-run shot . Chicago led 5-1 in the sixth on Ben Zobrist’s groundout.

Lackey (6-9) came off the disabled list to allow one run, five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out one.

Sean Newcomb (1-5) lost his third straight start.

