Cashner cools Red Sox; Rangers avoid sweep with 8-2 victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Cashner held a hot Boston lineup hitless into the sixth inning, Rougned Odor hit an early two-run homer and the Texas Rangers ended the longest winning streak in the majors at six games with a rain-delayed 8-2 victory over the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Cashner (3-7) was wild into the third inning, then retired 10 straight batters before first baseman Pete Kozma’s error on a dropped throw kept the sixth going. The next batter, Xander Bogaerts, ended the no-hit bid with a two-run homer just over the 14-foot wall in left field.

The Texas right-hander allowed three hits, three walks and two unearned runs with four strikeouts in seven innings.

Boston, which had at least 10 hits and six runs in every game during the winning streak, missed a chance to be the first team to sweep a season series of more than three games against the Rangers since they moved to Texas in 1972. The Red Sox won the first five meetings this year.

After a delay of nearly 90 minutes to start the game, Odor’s 16th homer put Texas ahead 2-0 in the second. Carlos Gomez had a solo shot, his 12th, in the third.

Odor scored three times before leaving with a bruised left hand after the fifth inning, when he was hit by a pitch. It was the second straight hit batter by lefty reliever Robby Scott, who first plunked Adrian Beltre on the leg.

Doug Fister (0-2) gave up six runs — four earned — over 3 2/3 innings in his third start since Boston claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels last month.

Jurickson Profar had two doubles, including a two-run liner to right-center for an 8-0 lead in the fifth, after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock when shortstop Elvis Andrus went on the paternity list.

It’s the first time Andrus hasn’t been on the active Texas roster since making his major league debut as a 20-year-old shortstop to start the 2009 season. He’s played 1,303 career games.

Kozma had just taken over at first after pinch-hitting for Joey Gallo, who exited with left hamstring soreness. Kozma couldn’t handle a slightly low throw from Profar on an easy two-out grounder by Dustin Pedroia.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will join the team at Tampa Bay and throw a bullpen over the weekend after struggling for a second straight rehab start. He’s been out since June 1 with a right knee injury.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (11-3, 2.61 ERA), a potential AL All-Star starter Tuesday, pitches the opener of a four-game series at Tampa Bay on Thursday. He leads the majors with 166 strikeouts and has won 10 of 11 decisions.

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (3-0, 4.12) gets the opener of a three-game home series against the Angels on Friday. It will be his third start since missing almost two months with a right oblique strain.

