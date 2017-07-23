501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cardinals INF Carpenter leaves…

Cardinals INF Carpenter leaves with right quad tightness

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 8:49 pm 07/23/2017 08:49pm
Share
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, tags out St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis first baseman Matt Carpenter has left the Cardinals’ game against the Chicago Cubs with right quad tightness.

Carpenter reached on an error in the first and was thrown out at home when he tried to score on Jedd Gyorko’s two-out double to left-center. Carpenter was replaced by Luke Voit before the Cubs batted in the second inning Sunday night.

The 31-year-old Carpenter is batting .248 with 14 homers and 46 RBIs in 93 games. The team says he is day to day.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?