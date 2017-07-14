Cano powers Mariners to 4-2 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Robinson Cano hit a three-run drive on his first swing since connecting for the winning homer in the All-Star Game, helping James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night.

Jean Segura added two hits and scored twice as Seattle started a six-game trip with its third win in four games. Paxton (8-3) struck out nine while pitching six effective innings in his third straight victory.

Cano, who went deep in the 10th inning of the American League’s 2-1 victory Tuesday night in Miami, walked on four pitches in the first. He came up again with two on and one out in the third and drove James Shields’ first pitch off the top of the wall in right-center for his 18th homer, giving the Mariners a 3-1 lead.

The 34-year-old Cano is batting .413 (38 for 92) with six homers and 20 RBIs in his career against Shields (2-2).

Fellow All-Star Avisail Garcia had two hits, swiped two bases and scored twice for the last-place White Sox, who have dropped five of six. It was Chicago’s first game since it traded left-hander Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs on Thursday.

“Everybody understands the impact that he’s made to us as a club, but they also understand that we’ve got to keep playing,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I mean, the season’s not going to stop. They know they have to go out there and do what they’re supposed to do and contribute to their teammates and to the club.”

The White Sox pulled within one on Matt Davidson’s double in the fourth. But Segura doubled and scored on Shields’ wild pitch in the fifth, making it 4-2 Mariners.

That was more than enough for Paxton, who allowed five hits and walked none. Tony Zych, a native of nearby Monee, Illinois, and Nick Vincent each got three outs before Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his 14th save in 17 chances.

Shields was charged with seven hits and walked three. He has allowed at least one home run in seven of his eight starts this year.

FEEL THE GLOVE

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson robbed Ben Gamel of a hit with a terrific leaping catch in the seventh.

MOVING ON UP

Nasusel Cabrera has been promoted to interim bullpen coach for the Mariners. Cabrera joined Seattle’s major league staff in July 2015. He was working as a batting practice pitcher and assisting with other jobs. Cabrera replaces Mike Hampton, who resigned on Sunday. Hampton spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors with six different teams and was a two-time All-Star.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (shoulder inflammation) and INF Tyler Saladino (back spasms) were reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Gonzalez is scheduled to start Tuesday against NL West-leading Los Angeles. … Minor league RHP Zack Burdi, a first-round pick in last year’s draft, has a torn ligament in his elbow and is likely headed for Tommy John surgery. … Minor league OF Luis Robert has recovered from a minor left knee injury and could play again in the Dominican Summer League in a couple of weeks, according to general manager Rick Hahn.

UP NEXT

Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez and White Sox right-hander Mike Pelfrey start the second game of the series Saturday night. Hernandez (4-3, 4.44 ERA) pitched six sharp innings in Seattle’s 4-0 win against Oakland on Sunday. Pelfrey is 1-3 with a 5.24 ERA in his last nine games, seven starts.

