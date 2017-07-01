Cano hits 2 HRs, Miranda pitches Mariners over Angels, 10-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — After a six-game winning streak, the Seattle Mariners unexpectedly found themselves in a rut. The offense cooled, the pitching waned and suddenly there were four straight losses.

That made a 10-0 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night feel so rewarding. The Mariners got two home runs from Robinson Cano, and Ariel Miranda held the Angels to two hits in seven innings.

“Just a complete group win, but it starts with Miranda,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “He was just awesome tonight.”

While the Mariners were collecting 17 hits, Miranda (7-4) held the Angels to Kole Calhoun’s bloop single in the fourth and Andrelton Simmons’ double in the fifth.

It made for the 28-year-old left-hander’s best outing of the season. He walked two and struck out four.

Parker Bridwell (2-1) was hit hard all night in his first loss in seven career games (four starts). He allowed five runs on 11 hits in his six innings.

“Not a good outing,” Bridwell said. “I’ll be better in five days. I just have to put it behind me.”

Catcher Mike Zunino started Seattle’s scoring with a solo home run in the third. Kyle Seager added a solo shot in the ninth, his 10th on the season. Ben Gamel and Seager each had four hits, while Cano had three.

Cano hit a three-run homer off Bridwell that broke open the game in the fifth and a two-run shot off Yusmeiro Petit in the seventh. Petit had not allowed a run in his last seven appearances. Cano has 16 home runs.

“For me it’s not really about the home runs,” Cano said. “You just want to get the wins and see everyone contribute.”

Reliever Max Povse threw the final two innings to complete Seattle’s seventh shutout of the season. It was also the seventh time the Angels have been shut out this year.

JUNE BLOOMS

Two Mariners may hate to see the month end. Gamel finished June with 42 hits and Zunino with 31 RBIs.

“Forty-two hits in a month is pretty special,” Servais said. “He doesn’t give away at-bats.”

Cano was more impressed with Zunino’s RBI total.

“Thirty-one in one month,” he said. “That’s hard to do. First you have to have someone on base. That’s incredible.”

STILL WORSE

Bridwell got out of a couple jams in the first four innings when he twice got Mitch Haniger to line into double plays, though both hits were rockets.

“I had some luck tonight or it could have been a lot worse,” Bridwell said.

MIRANDA LIKES HALOS

He is now 4-0 against the Angels in five career starts. He’s struck out 19 and walked 11 in the 31 innings of his five starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Rookie RHP Andrew Moore is scheduled to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma and start Monday in Seattle against the Royals, moving Felix Hernandez back to Tuesday to gain an extra day of rest. Moore could become a regular member of the rotation.

Angels: OF Mike Trout took a strong batting practice on the field for the first time since his May 31 thumb surgery. Manager Mike Scioscia said he would need a minimum of three more such sessions before going on a rehab assignment. . RHP Bud Norris is expected to rejoin the bullpen Saturday after throwing a scoreless inning in a Class-A rehab appearance Thursday.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Rookie RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-2) is scheduled to make his 10th start Saturday against the Angels. It will be his first career appearance against the Angels. Has a 3.32 ERA as a starter.

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco (3-9), coming off his best outing of the season, is scheduled to start Saturday against the Mariners. Nolasco threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

