501

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cabrera double caps 3-run…

Cabrera double caps 3-run ninth, White Sox beat Rangers 8-7

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 12:14 am 07/01/2017 12:14am
Share
Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor, right, celebrates with teammates after his two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago on Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — Melky Cabrera hit a two-run double against closer Matt Bush to cap a three-run ninth inning and give the Chicago White Sox an 8-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Todd Frazier hit two homers. Jose Abreu finally connected at home after setting a club record by hitting his first 13 on the road, and Chicago rallied for its fourth win in 12 games.

Bush (2-4) came in with a 7-5 lead to start the ninth but quickly ran into trouble.

Singles by Adam Engel and Willy Garcia put runners on first and second with one out before Alen Hanson drove an RBI single to center.

Cabrera followed with a two-run double down the right-field line, with Hanson diving headfirst across the plate with the winning run. Catcher Jonathan Lucroy attempted to make a swiping tag on the relay throw but never caught the ball.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cabrera double caps 3-run…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News