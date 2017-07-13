501.5
Brewers get LH reliever Tyler Webb from Yankees

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 4:06 pm 07/13/2017 04:06pm
FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Webb throws against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago. The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Tyler Webb from the New York Yankees for minor league first baseman Garrett Cooper. Webb was assigned to Triple-A following the trade Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Tyler Webb from the New York Yankees for minor league first baseman Garrett Cooper.

The trade was announced Thursday. Webb had a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances this year season with the Yankees without recording a decision.

Webb made his big league debut on June 24 after going 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 21 games at Triple-A. He turns 27 next week.

The Brewers say they haven’t determined whether he’ll be assigned to the minors or join the big league team. He could eventually join a bullpen that has been inconsistent at times except for All-Star closer Corey Knebel.

The Brewers are the surprise leader in the National League Central at the All-Star break, leading the Cubs and Cardinals each by 5 1/2 games.

Cooper was batting .366 with 17 homers and 82 RBIs at Triple-A.

