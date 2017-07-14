501.5
Brewers 9, Phillies 6

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 11:32 pm 07/14/2017 11:32pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Altherr rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .288
1-Perkins pr-rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .162
Benoit p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 2 1 0 1 2 .251
Franco 3b 5 0 4 2 0 0 .226
Joseph 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .248
Williams lf-rf 4 0 0 1 0 4 .250
Knapp c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Herrera cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .257
Blanco 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .146
Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095
a-Stassi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .178
Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Nava ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Totals 35 6 9 5 6 12
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .220
Thames 1b 3 1 0 0 2 3 .245
Braun lf 4 1 1 4 0 2 .259
Shaw 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .296
Santana rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .293
Pina c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .293
Broxton cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228
Arcia ss 4 1 1 3 0 0 .282
Davies p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .115
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Phillips ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 9 8 9 4 9
Philadelphia 200 022 000—6 9 2
Milwaukee 080 010 00x—9 8 2

a-walked for Pivetta in the 6th. b-struck out for Torres in the 6th. c-lined out for Garcia in the 8th. d-grounded out for Barnes in the 8th.

1-ran for Altherr in the 5th.

E_Franco (8), Pinto (1), Broxton (6), Arcia (13). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Altherr 2 (20), Franco 2 (16), Santana 2 (18). HR_Herrera (7), off Davies; Arcia (9), off Pivetta; Braun (11), off Pivetta. RBIs_Franco 2 (47), Williams (2), Herrera 2 (31), Braun 4 (27), Pina (29), Broxton (36), Arcia 3 (33). SF_Williams, Pina.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Galvis 3, Joseph, Knapp 2, Herrera); Milwaukee 3 (Braun, Broxton, Arcia). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 15; Milwaukee 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perkins, Joseph. GIDP_Herrera.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Davies, Arcia, Thames).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 2-5 5 7 9 9 3 5 89 5.62
Pinto 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 4.50
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.48
Benoit 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.29
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, W, 11-4 5 1-3 7 6 5 5 6 104 5.08
Torres, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.30
Hughes, H, 8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.89
Hader, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.69
Barnes, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.54
Knebel, S, 15-19 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.66

Hader pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Torres 2-0, Hader 1-0, Barnes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:10. A_41,941 (41,900).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
