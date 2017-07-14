Brewers 9, Phillies 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altherr rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .288 1-Perkins pr-rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .162 Benoit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Galvis ss 4 2 1 0 1 2 .251 Franco 3b 5 0 4 2 0 0 .226 Joseph 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .248 Williams lf-rf 4 0 0 1 0 4 .250 Knapp c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Herrera cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .257 Blanco 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .146 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095 a-Stassi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .178 Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Nava ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Totals 35 6 9 5 6 12

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .220 Thames 1b 3 1 0 0 2 3 .245 Braun lf 4 1 1 4 0 2 .259 Shaw 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .296 Santana rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .293 Pina c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .293 Broxton cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228 Arcia ss 4 1 1 3 0 0 .282 Davies p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .115 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Phillips ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 9 8 9 4 9

Philadelphia 200 022 000—6 9 2 Milwaukee 080 010 00x—9 8 2

a-walked for Pivetta in the 6th. b-struck out for Torres in the 6th. c-lined out for Garcia in the 8th. d-grounded out for Barnes in the 8th.

1-ran for Altherr in the 5th.

E_Franco (8), Pinto (1), Broxton (6), Arcia (13). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Altherr 2 (20), Franco 2 (16), Santana 2 (18). HR_Herrera (7), off Davies; Arcia (9), off Pivetta; Braun (11), off Pivetta. RBIs_Franco 2 (47), Williams (2), Herrera 2 (31), Braun 4 (27), Pina (29), Broxton (36), Arcia 3 (33). SF_Williams, Pina.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Galvis 3, Joseph, Knapp 2, Herrera); Milwaukee 3 (Braun, Broxton, Arcia). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 15; Milwaukee 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perkins, Joseph. GIDP_Herrera.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Davies, Arcia, Thames).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 2-5 5 7 9 9 3 5 89 5.62 Pinto 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 4.50 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.48 Benoit 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.29 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, W, 11-4 5 1-3 7 6 5 5 6 104 5.08 Torres, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.30 Hughes, H, 8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.89 Hader, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.69 Barnes, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.54 Knebel, S, 15-19 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.66

Hader pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Torres 2-0, Hader 1-0, Barnes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:10. A_41,941 (41,900).

