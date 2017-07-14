Brewers 9, Phillies 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altherr rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|1-Perkins pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Benoit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Galvis ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Joseph 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Williams lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.250
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.257
|Blanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.146
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|a-Stassi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Pinto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Nava ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|6
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.245
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.259
|Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Santana rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Pina c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.282
|Davies p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.115
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Phillips ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|9
|8
|9
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|200
|022
|000—6
|9
|2
|Milwaukee
|080
|010
|00x—9
|8
|2
a-walked for Pivetta in the 6th. b-struck out for Torres in the 6th. c-lined out for Garcia in the 8th. d-grounded out for Barnes in the 8th.
1-ran for Altherr in the 5th.
E_Franco (8), Pinto (1), Broxton (6), Arcia (13). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Altherr 2 (20), Franco 2 (16), Santana 2 (18). HR_Herrera (7), off Davies; Arcia (9), off Pivetta; Braun (11), off Pivetta. RBIs_Franco 2 (47), Williams (2), Herrera 2 (31), Braun 4 (27), Pina (29), Broxton (36), Arcia 3 (33). SF_Williams, Pina.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Galvis 3, Joseph, Knapp 2, Herrera); Milwaukee 3 (Braun, Broxton, Arcia). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 15; Milwaukee 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Perkins, Joseph. GIDP_Herrera.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Davies, Arcia, Thames).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 2-5
|5
|7
|9
|9
|3
|5
|89
|5.62
|Pinto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.50
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.48
|Benoit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.29
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 11-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|5
|5
|6
|104
|5.08
|Torres, H, 13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.30
|Hughes, H, 8
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.89
|Hader, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|0.69
|Barnes, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.54
|Knebel, S, 15-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.66
Hader pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Torres 2-0, Hader 1-0, Barnes 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:10. A_41,941 (41,900).
