501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Brewers 9, Phillies 6

Brewers 9, Phillies 6

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 11:32 pm 07/14/2017 11:32pm
Share
Philadelphia Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altherr rf 3 1 2 0 Villar 2b 5 1 1 0
Perkins pr-rf 2 1 0 0 Thames 1b 3 1 0 0
Benoit p 0 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 1 1 4
Galvis ss 4 2 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 1 0 0
Franco 3b 5 0 4 2 Do.Sntn rf 4 1 2 0
T.Jseph 1b 4 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 2 1
N.Wllms lf-rf 4 0 0 1 Broxton cf 4 1 1 1
Knapp c 4 1 1 0 Arcia ss 4 1 1 3
O.Hrrra cf 3 1 1 2 Davies p 1 1 0 0
A.Blnco 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Trres p 0 0 0 0
Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 Bre.Phl ph 1 0 0 0
Stassi ph 0 0 0 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0
Pinto p 0 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
Nava ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 9 5 Totals 33 9 8 9
Philadelphia 200 022 000—6
Milwaukee 080 010 00x—9

E_Broxton (6), Arcia (13), Franco (8), Pinto (1). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Altherr 2 (20), Franco 2 (16), Do.Santana 2 (18). HR_O.Herrera (7), Braun (11), Arcia (9). SF_N.Williams (1), Pina (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Pivetta L,2-5 5 7 9 9 3 5
Pinto 1 0 0 0 1 2
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Benoit 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Davies W,11-4 5 1-3 7 6 5 5 6
Torres H,13 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hader H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Barnes H,17 1 0 0 0 0 2
Knebel S,15-19 1 1 0 0 0 2

Hader pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:10. A_41,941 (41,900).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?