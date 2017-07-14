Brewers 9, Phillies 6

Philadelphia Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Altherr rf 3 1 2 0 Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 Perkins pr-rf 2 1 0 0 Thames 1b 3 1 0 0 Benoit p 0 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 1 1 4 Galvis ss 4 2 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 1 0 0 Franco 3b 5 0 4 2 Do.Sntn rf 4 1 2 0 T.Jseph 1b 4 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 2 1 N.Wllms lf-rf 4 0 0 1 Broxton cf 4 1 1 1 Knapp c 4 1 1 0 Arcia ss 4 1 1 3 O.Hrrra cf 3 1 1 2 Davies p 1 1 0 0 A.Blnco 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Trres p 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 Bre.Phl ph 1 0 0 0 Stassi ph 0 0 0 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Pinto p 0 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Nava ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 9 5 Totals 33 9 8 9

Philadelphia 200 022 000—6 Milwaukee 080 010 00x—9

E_Broxton (6), Arcia (13), Franco (8), Pinto (1). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Altherr 2 (20), Franco 2 (16), Do.Santana 2 (18). HR_O.Herrera (7), Braun (11), Arcia (9). SF_N.Williams (1), Pina (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Pivetta L,2-5 5 7 9 9 3 5 Pinto 1 0 0 0 1 2 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 Benoit 1 0 0 0 0 2 Milwaukee Davies W,11-4 5 1-3 7 6 5 5 6 Torres H,13 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hughes H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hader H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Barnes H,17 1 0 0 0 0 2 Knebel S,15-19 1 1 0 0 0 2

Hader pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:10. A_41,941 (41,900).

