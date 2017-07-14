Brewers 9, Phillies 6

|Philadelphia
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Altherr rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Perkins pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Benoit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Galvis ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|4
|2
|Do.Sntn rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|T.Jseph 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|N.Wllms lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Davies p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Blnco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bre.Phl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hghes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nava ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|9
|8
|9
|Philadelphia
|200
|022
|000—6
|Milwaukee
|080
|010
|00x—9
E_Broxton (6), Arcia (13), Franco (8), Pinto (1). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Altherr 2 (20), Franco 2 (16), Do.Santana 2 (18). HR_O.Herrera (7), Braun (11), Arcia (9). SF_N.Williams (1), Pina (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta L,2-5
|5
|7
|9
|9
|3
|5
|Pinto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benoit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|Davies W,11-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Torres H,13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes H,8
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barnes H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Knebel S,15-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Hader pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:10. A_41,941 (41,900).
