Brewers 5, Yankees 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Thames 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.291
|Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.299
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Perez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Vogt c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|3
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.329
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Sanchez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Ellsbury cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Headley 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Frazier dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.292
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|1-Torreyes pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Wade 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|5
|14
|Milwaukee
|310
|010
|000—5
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|300
|000—3
|8
|0
1-ran for Choi in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 8, New York 10. 2B_Wade (2). HR_Shaw (19), off Tanaka; Vogt (8), off Tanaka; Frazier (3), off Nelson. RBIs_Shaw 4 (65), Vogt (28), Headley (36), Frazier 2 (8). SB_Broxton (17), Gardner 2 (12), Ellsbury (10). CS_Villar (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Thames, Perez 2, Arcia); New York 6 (Gregorius, Sanchez 2, Ellsbury, Choi, Wade). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; New York 1 for 16.
GIDP_Choi.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Thames, Arcia).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, W, 8-4
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|100
|3.30
|Torres, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.37
|Drake, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.50
|Hughes, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.92
|Knebel, S, 14-18
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|33
|1.70
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 7-8
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|83
|5.47
|Shreve
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.96
|Warren
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|2.02
|Webb
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.50
|Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|1.91
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.48
Shreve pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Nelson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Torres 2-2, Drake 2-0, Hughes 1-0, Knebel 1-0, Shreve 2-1, Warren 2-0, Webb 2-0. HBP_Tanaka (Aguilar), Green (Broxton). WP_Hughes 2.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:59. A_43,952 (49,642).
