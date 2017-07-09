Brewers 5, Yankees 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .221 Thames 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .248 Santana rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .291 Shaw 3b 4 1 2 4 1 2 .299 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Perez lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266 Vogt c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .223 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Totals 35 5 9 5 3 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .256 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .329 Gregorius ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Sanchez c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Ellsbury cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .266 Headley 3b-1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .251 Frazier dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .292 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182 1-Torreyes pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Wade 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .107 Totals 35 3 8 3 5 14

Milwaukee 310 010 000—5 9 0 New York 000 300 000—3 8 0

1-ran for Choi in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 8, New York 10. 2B_Wade (2). HR_Shaw (19), off Tanaka; Vogt (8), off Tanaka; Frazier (3), off Nelson. RBIs_Shaw 4 (65), Vogt (28), Headley (36), Frazier 2 (8). SB_Broxton (17), Gardner 2 (12), Ellsbury (10). CS_Villar (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Thames, Perez 2, Arcia); New York 6 (Gregorius, Sanchez 2, Ellsbury, Choi, Wade). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; New York 1 for 16.

GIDP_Choi.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Thames, Arcia).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nelson, W, 8-4 5 7 3 3 2 6 100 3.30 Torres, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.37 Drake, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.50 Hughes, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.92 Knebel, S, 14-18 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 3 33 1.70 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, L, 7-8 4 1-3 6 5 5 1 5 83 5.47 Shreve 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.96 Warren 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 31 2.02 Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50 Green 2 0 0 0 0 4 33 1.91 Chapman 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.48

Shreve pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Nelson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Torres 2-2, Drake 2-0, Hughes 1-0, Knebel 1-0, Shreve 2-1, Warren 2-0, Webb 2-0. HBP_Tanaka (Aguilar), Green (Broxton). WP_Hughes 2.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:59. A_43,952 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.