501.5
Brewers 5, Yankees 3

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 5:20 pm 07/09/2017 05:20pm
Milwaukee New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 5 1 3 0 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0
Thames 1b 5 2 2 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 0
Do.Sntn rf 4 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 5 0 0 0
T.Shaw 3b 4 1 2 4 G.Sanch c 5 0 1 0
Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 Ellsbry cf 3 1 1 0
H.Perez lf 4 0 0 0 Headley 3b-1b 4 1 2 1
Vogt c 3 1 1 1 C.Frzer dh 4 1 1 2
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Trreyes pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Wade 2b 4 0 1 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 35 3 8 3
Milwaukee 310 010 000—5
New York 000 300 000—3

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, New York 10. 2B_Wade (2). HR_T.Shaw (19), Vogt (8), C.Frazier (3). SB_Broxton (17), Gardner 2 (12), Ellsbury (10). CS_Villar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Nelson W,8-4 5 7 3 3 2 6
Torres H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Drake H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Hughes H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Knebel S,14-18 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 3
New York
Tanaka L,7-8 4 1-3 6 5 5 1 5
Shreve 0 1 0 0 0 0
Warren 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Green 2 0 0 0 0 4
Chapman 1 1 0 0 1 1

Shreve pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

Nelson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Tanaka (Aguilar), by Green (Broxton). WP_Hughes 2.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:59. A_43,952 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
