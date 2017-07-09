Brewers 5, Yankees 3

Milwaukee New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 5 1 3 0 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 Thames 1b 5 2 2 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 4 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 5 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 1 2 4 G.Sanch c 5 0 1 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 Ellsbry cf 3 1 1 0 H.Perez lf 4 0 0 0 Headley 3b-1b 4 1 2 1 Vogt c 3 1 1 1 C.Frzer dh 4 1 1 2 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Trreyes pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Wade 2b 4 0 1 0 Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 35 3 8 3

Milwaukee 310 010 000—5 New York 000 300 000—3

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, New York 10. 2B_Wade (2). HR_T.Shaw (19), Vogt (8), C.Frazier (3). SB_Broxton (17), Gardner 2 (12), Ellsbury (10). CS_Villar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Nelson W,8-4 5 7 3 3 2 6 Torres H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Drake H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Hughes H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Knebel S,14-18 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 3 New York Tanaka L,7-8 4 1-3 6 5 5 1 5 Shreve 0 1 0 0 0 0 Warren 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Green 2 0 0 0 0 4 Chapman 1 1 0 0 1 1

Shreve pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

Nelson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Tanaka (Aguilar), by Green (Broxton). WP_Hughes 2.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:59. A_43,952 (49,642).

