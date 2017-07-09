Brewers 5, Yankees 3

|Milwaukee
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thames 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|G.Sanch c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|H.Perez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Headley 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Vogt c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Frzer dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Milwaukee
|310
|010
|000—5
|New York
|000
|300
|000—3
DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, New York 10. 2B_Wade (2). HR_T.Shaw (19), Vogt (8), C.Frazier (3). SB_Broxton (17), Gardner 2 (12), Ellsbury (10). CS_Villar (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Nelson W,8-4
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Torres H,12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Drake H,5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes H,7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Knebel S,14-18
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|New York
|Tanaka L,7-8
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Shreve
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Webb
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Shreve pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
Nelson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Tanaka (Aguilar), by Green (Broxton). WP_Hughes 2.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:59. A_43,952 (49,642).
