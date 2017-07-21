Braves 6, Dodgers 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .307 Phillips 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .294 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Freeman 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .332 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Adams 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .291 Markakis rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .278 Suzuki c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .257 Camargo ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .315 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Santana ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Totals 35 6 11 6 2 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Utley 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225 c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Stewart p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Thompson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .135 Seager ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .300 Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .369 Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Taylor lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .310 Grandal c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .266 Pederson cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 McCarthy p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .043 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Barnes ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .278 Totals 34 3 7 3 3 7

Atlanta 201 300 000—6 11 0 Los Angeles 100 002 000—3 7 0

a-grounded out for Avilan in the 5th. b-grounded out for Morrow in the 7th. c-lined out for Utley in the 7th. d-grounded out for Vizcaino in the 9th. e-popped out for Stewart in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Adams (16), Utley (12), Seager (24), Taylor (21), Grandal (20). 3B_Phillips (1). HR_Suzuki (8), off McCarthy; Grandal (13), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Inciarte (39), Freeman 2 (37), Adams (44), Suzuki 2 (27), Bellinger (63), Grandal 2 (39). S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Suzuki 2, Camargo); Los Angeles 6 (Turner, Grandal 2, Puig, Thompson 2). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Phillips, Taylor, Puig. GIDP_Kemp.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Utley, Seager, Bellinger).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 8-5 6 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 100 3.87 Brothers, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.40 Vizcaino, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.52 Johnson, S, 22-29 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.92 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCarthy, L, 6-4 4 9 6 6 1 5 72 3.84 Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.91 Morrow 2 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.04 Stewart 2 2 0 0 1 1 34 0.00

WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ben May.

T_2:49. A_45,636 (56,000).

