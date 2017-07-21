501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Braves 6, Dodgers 3

Braves 6, Dodgers 3

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 1:09 am 07/21/2017 01:09am
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .307
Phillips 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .294
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Freeman 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .332
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adams 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .291
Markakis rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .278
Suzuki c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .257
Camargo ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .315
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Santana ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Totals 35 6 11 6 2 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Utley 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225
c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Stewart p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Thompson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .135
Seager ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .300
Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .369
Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Taylor lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .310
Grandal c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .266
Pederson cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
McCarthy p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .043
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Barnes ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Totals 34 3 7 3 3 7
Atlanta 201 300 000—6 11 0
Los Angeles 100 002 000—3 7 0

a-grounded out for Avilan in the 5th. b-grounded out for Morrow in the 7th. c-lined out for Utley in the 7th. d-grounded out for Vizcaino in the 9th. e-popped out for Stewart in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Adams (16), Utley (12), Seager (24), Taylor (21), Grandal (20). 3B_Phillips (1). HR_Suzuki (8), off McCarthy; Grandal (13), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Inciarte (39), Freeman 2 (37), Adams (44), Suzuki 2 (27), Bellinger (63), Grandal 2 (39). S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Suzuki 2, Camargo); Los Angeles 6 (Turner, Grandal 2, Puig, Thompson 2). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Phillips, Taylor, Puig. GIDP_Kemp.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Utley, Seager, Bellinger).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 8-5 6 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 100 3.87
Brothers, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.40
Vizcaino, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.52
Johnson, S, 22-29 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.92
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCarthy, L, 6-4 4 9 6 6 1 5 72 3.84
Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.91
Morrow 2 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.04
Stewart 2 2 0 0 1 1 34 0.00

WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ben May.

T_2:49. A_45,636 (56,000).

