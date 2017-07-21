Braves 6, Dodgers 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.307
|Phillips 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Freeman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.332
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Markakis rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Camargo ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Santana ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|c-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Stewart p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Thompson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.369
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Pederson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|McCarthy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.043
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Forsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Barnes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|201
|300
|000—6
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|002
|000—3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Avilan in the 5th. b-grounded out for Morrow in the 7th. c-lined out for Utley in the 7th. d-grounded out for Vizcaino in the 9th. e-popped out for Stewart in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Adams (16), Utley (12), Seager (24), Taylor (21), Grandal (20). 3B_Phillips (1). HR_Suzuki (8), off McCarthy; Grandal (13), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Inciarte (39), Freeman 2 (37), Adams (44), Suzuki 2 (27), Bellinger (63), Grandal 2 (39). S_Foltynewicz.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Suzuki 2, Camargo); Los Angeles 6 (Turner, Grandal 2, Puig, Thompson 2). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Phillips, Taylor, Puig. GIDP_Kemp.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Utley, Seager, Bellinger).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 8-5
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|100
|3.87
|Brothers, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.40
|Vizcaino, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.52
|Johnson, S, 22-29
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.92
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCarthy, L, 6-4
|4
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|72
|3.84
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.91
|Morrow
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.04
|Stewart
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|0.00
WP_Foltynewicz.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ben May.
T_2:49. A_45,636 (56,000).
