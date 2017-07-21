501.5
Braves 6, Dodgers 3

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 1:09 am 07/21/2017 01:09am
Atlanta Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 5 1 2 1 Utley 2b 3 0 1 0
Bra.Phl 2b 3 1 1 0 K.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 B.Stwrt p 0 0 0 0
F.Frman 3b 4 1 2 2 T.Thmps ph 1 0 0 0
M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 C.Sager ss 4 1 1 0
J.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 2 0 0 0
M.Adams 1b 4 0 2 1 Bllnger 1b 4 0 1 1
Mrkakis rf 2 1 0 0 C.Tylor lf 4 1 2 0
K.Szuki c 4 1 2 2 Grandal c 4 1 2 2
Camargo ss-2b 4 1 1 0 Pderson cf 4 0 0 0
Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 0 0
Brthers p 0 0 0 0 B.McCrt p 1 0 0 0
Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0
Da.Sntn ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Frsythe ph 1 0 0 0
Morrow p 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 34 3 7 3
Atlanta 201 300 000—6
Los Angeles 100 002 000—3

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_M.Adams (16), Utley (12), C.Seager (24), C.Taylor (21), Grandal (20). 3B_Bra.Phillips (1). HR_K.Suzuki (8), Grandal (13). S_Foltynewicz (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz W,8-5 6 1-3 6 3 3 2 5
Brothers H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Vizcaino H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson S,22-29 1 1 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
McCarthy L,6-4 4 9 6 6 1 5
Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Morrow 2 0 0 0 0 2
Stewart 2 2 0 0 1 1

WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ben May.

T_2:49. A_45,636 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
