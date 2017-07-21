Braves 6, Dodgers 3

|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Stwrt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|T.Thmps ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Tylor lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|K.Szuki c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Camargo ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pderson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brthers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCrt p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Atlanta
|201
|300
|000—6
|Los Angeles
|100
|002
|000—3
DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_M.Adams (16), Utley (12), C.Seager (24), C.Taylor (21), Grandal (20). 3B_Bra.Phillips (1). HR_K.Suzuki (8), Grandal (13). S_Foltynewicz (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz W,8-5
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Brothers H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vizcaino H,16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson S,22-29
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|McCarthy L,6-4
|4
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morrow
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stewart
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Foltynewicz.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ben May.
T_2:49. A_45,636 (56,000).
