Braves 6, Dodgers 3

Atlanta Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 5 1 2 1 Utley 2b 3 0 1 0 Bra.Phl 2b 3 1 1 0 K.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 B.Stwrt p 0 0 0 0 F.Frman 3b 4 1 2 2 T.Thmps ph 1 0 0 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 C.Sager ss 4 1 1 0 J.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 4 0 2 1 Bllnger 1b 4 0 1 1 Mrkakis rf 2 1 0 0 C.Tylor lf 4 1 2 0 K.Szuki c 4 1 2 2 Grandal c 4 1 2 2 Camargo ss-2b 4 1 1 0 Pderson cf 4 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 Brthers p 0 0 0 0 B.McCrt p 1 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Frsythe ph 1 0 0 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 34 3 7 3

Atlanta 201 300 000—6 Los Angeles 100 002 000—3

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_M.Adams (16), Utley (12), C.Seager (24), C.Taylor (21), Grandal (20). 3B_Bra.Phillips (1). HR_K.Suzuki (8), Grandal (13). S_Foltynewicz (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Foltynewicz W,8-5 6 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 Brothers H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Vizcaino H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1 Johnson S,22-29 1 1 0 0 1 0 Los Angeles McCarthy L,6-4 4 9 6 6 1 5 Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Morrow 2 0 0 0 0 2 Stewart 2 2 0 0 1 1

WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ben May.

T_2:49. A_45,636 (56,000).

