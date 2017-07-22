Braves 12, Dodgers 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 1 1 0 1 1 .305 Camargo 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .318 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .335 Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Kemp lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .295 Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flowers c 4 2 2 4 1 1 .297 Markakis rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .279 Rodriguez 3b 3 2 0 0 2 1 .000 Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Garcia p 3 1 1 4 1 0 .161 Santana lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Totals 41 12 13 10 5 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Seager ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pederson cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Turner 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .371 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Thompson ph-cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .128 Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Forsythe 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239 Hernandez cf-ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .221 Grandal c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .270 Puig rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .246 Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .061 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Barnes ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Totals 33 3 7 3 2 6

Atlanta 200 253 000—12 13 0 Los Angeles 000 010 200— 3 7 2

a-grounded out for Stripling in the 5th. b-grounded out for Dayton in the 6th.

E_Wood (2), Thompson (2). LOB_Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Camargo (13), Turner (19), Grandal (21). 3B_Hernandez (2). HR_Freeman (18), off Wood; Garcia (1), off Wood; Flowers (8), off Dayton. RBIs_Camargo (15), Freeman (38), Flowers 4 (33), Garcia 4 (7), Hernandez (28), Grandal (40), Puig (48).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Camargo, Rodriguez 2); Los Angeles 3 (Taylor, Bellinger, Barnes). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 12; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Markakis, Puig, Grandal. GIDP_Kemp, Puig.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Rodriguez, Camargo, Freeman); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Forsythe, Bellinger).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, W, 4-7 7 7 3 3 1 4 91 4.30 Krol 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.45 Morris 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 11-1 4 2-3 9 9 7 4 4 100 2.17 Stripling 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.59 Dayton 1 3 3 3 0 0 19 4.63 Avilan 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.76 Fields 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.60

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ben May; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:07. A_46,083 (56,000).

