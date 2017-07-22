Braves 12, Dodgers 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Camargo 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.335
|Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Kemp lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flowers c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.297
|Markakis rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Rodriguez 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Garcia p
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.161
|Santana lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|41
|12
|13
|10
|5
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pederson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.371
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Thompson ph-cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Forsythe 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Hernandez cf-ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.061
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Barnes ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|6
|Atlanta
|200
|253
|000—12
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|200—
|3
|7
|2
a-grounded out for Stripling in the 5th. b-grounded out for Dayton in the 6th.
E_Wood (2), Thompson (2). LOB_Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Camargo (13), Turner (19), Grandal (21). 3B_Hernandez (2). HR_Freeman (18), off Wood; Garcia (1), off Wood; Flowers (8), off Dayton. RBIs_Camargo (15), Freeman (38), Flowers 4 (33), Garcia 4 (7), Hernandez (28), Grandal (40), Puig (48).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Camargo, Rodriguez 2); Los Angeles 3 (Taylor, Bellinger, Barnes). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 12; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Swanson, Markakis, Puig, Grandal. GIDP_Kemp, Puig.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Rodriguez, Camargo, Freeman); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Forsythe, Bellinger).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 4-7
|7
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|91
|4.30
|Krol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.45
|Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 11-1
|4
|2-3
|9
|9
|7
|4
|4
|100
|2.17
|Stripling
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.59
|Dayton
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|4.63
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.76
|Fields
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.60
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ben May; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:07. A_46,083 (56,000).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.