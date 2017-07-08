Blue Jays 7, Astros 2

|Houston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Btsta rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ma.Gnza 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Y.Grrel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Carrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aoki lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Barney 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|Houston
|001
|000
|001—2
|Toronto
|000
|030
|40x—7
DP_Houston 1, Toronto 4. LOB_Houston 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Springer (21), Smoak (13). HR_Ma.Gonzalez (16), Donaldson (9), Tulowitzki (7). CS_Springer (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Fiers L,5-4
|6
|5
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Devenski
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|Stroman W,9-5
|7
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Fiers (Bautista).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, John Libka; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:44. A_46,659 (49,282).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.