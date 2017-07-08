Blue Jays 7, Astros 2

501.5
By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 4:02 pm 07/08/2017 04:02pm
Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 3 0 1 1 J.Btsta rf 3 1 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin c 4 2 2 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 1 2 1 3
Gattis dh 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1
Ma.Gnza 2b 4 1 1 1 Morales dh 4 0 1 0
B.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Tlwtzki ss 4 1 2 3
Y.Grrel 1b 3 0 1 0 Carrera lf 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0
Aoki lf 2 1 1 0 Barney 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 7 2 Totals 31 7 8 7
Houston 001 000 001—2
Toronto 000 030 40x—7

DP_Houston 1, Toronto 4. LOB_Houston 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Springer (21), Smoak (13). HR_Ma.Gonzalez (16), Donaldson (9), Tulowitzki (7). CS_Springer (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Fiers L,5-4 6 5 3 3 4 6
Devenski 1 3 4 4 1 2
Giles 1 0 0 0 1 0
Toronto
Stroman W,9-5 7 6 1 1 3 6
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Biagini 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Fiers (Bautista).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, John Libka; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:44. A_46,659 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

