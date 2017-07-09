Beltre and Robinson lead Rangers past Angels 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Robinson is making the most of his opportunities.

Playing just his third game in the majors, Robinson hit his second career home run in the Texas Rangers’ 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

“Hopefully I can keep that pace up,” Robinson said. “That was one of those swings when you definitely know something good’s going to happen.”

While that pace likely isn’t sustainable, Robinson has shown off his power when given the chance. On June 25 he hit a solo home run against the New York Yankees before getting sent back to Triple-A. A couple weeks later he was back and wasn’t lacking confidence.

“Huge for him,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Great confidence builder for him to continue to prove to himself that he can play at this level.”

Adrian Beltre also hit a two-run homer as Texas won its third straight.

It was the Rangers’ fifth straight game with multiple homers as they moved within a game of .500. The Angels dropped to three games below .500 for the first time since May 13.

Beltre homered against Angels starter Jesse Chavez in the third inning to give Texas a 3-1 lead. It was his 452nd career home run, moving him into a tie with Carl Yastrzemski for 38th place all-time.

In the sixth inning Robinson homered to center on the first pitch from reliever Blake Parker.

Tyson Ross (2-1) limited Los Angeles to four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and hit two batters.

“We got a lot of counts in our favor,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “When push came to shove, we didn’t get the key hit with some guys on. Offensively it’s been a struggle on this trip.”

The Angels have four runs in their last three games and have gone 13 straight games with five runs or less.

“You don’t have time to worry (about the offense),” outfielder Cameron Maybin said. “You’ve got to get ready for tomorrow.”

Chavez (5-10) allowed seven hits and three runs in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Elvis Andrus had two hits in his return to the Rangers lineup after a two-game absence for paternity leave. It was the first time in Andrus’ nine-year career he was inactive for a game.

“To actually not be at the game it was the hardest thing and the weirdest thing ever,” Andrus said before the game. “But he was in my arms so that was a lot cooler.”

Still wearing the hospital bracelet from when his first son, Elvis Jr., was born, Andrus singled in the third and doubled in the sixth to extend an eight-game hitting streak.

Texas took an early lead on Nomar Mazara’s double in the first.

Yunel Escobar hit his sixth homer in the second inning to tie the game 1-1.

The Angels added a run in the ninth inning when Martin Maldonado scored on Maybin’s RBI groundout.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique) is expected to throw to hitters this week and is getting closer to pitching in a game. … OF Mike Trout doubled and scored two runs in a rehab appearance with Class-A advanced Inland Empire on Saturday.

Rangers: RHP Keone Kela (shoulder soreness) played catch on Saturday and will be evaluated after the All-Star break. … SS Jurickson Profar was optioned to Triple-A as Andrus was reinstated. … RHP Ernesto Frieri accepted an outright assignment to Round Rock after cleaving waivers.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez will make his 17th start and is looking for his second win against Texas.

Rangers: RHP Yu Darvish will make his 19th start after allowing a career-high 11 hits and seven runs against Boston on July 4.

