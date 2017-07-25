Bellinger three-run homer leads Dodgers past Twins, 6-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — They are two rookies on very different career paths, but Cody Bellinger and Edward Paredes worked together beautifully Monday night to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

With the Dodgers down by a run in the eighth, it was Bellinger — cool as ever for someone who started the season as a 21 year old — who eased into the pressure moment and delivered the big blow, a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch.

“We saw it early — there’s no panic,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He doesn’t scare off in the moment. It seems like he does something every night.”

The homer made a winner of Paredes, who is a rookie of a very different sort. Parades was making his major league debut at age 30 after 12 seasons in the minors. He threw a clean eighth inning to earn the win.

“It’s been a long road for him,” Roberts said. “And for him to finally make his major league debut at Dodger Stadium with a win, I know he and his family are thrilled. The guys were excited.”

Taylor Rogers (5-2) gave up singles to Chris Taylor and Justin Turner before Bellinger launched his 28th home run of the season, second in the National League behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton’s 32.

“It’s the big leagues, a hitter like that, you make a mistake, that is what happens,” Rogers said.

“I thought it was off the end (off the bat) a little bit, to be honest.”

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to earn his 25th save in the Dodgers’ first game since losing ace Clayton Kershaw for an undetermined time with a back injury.

Bartolo Colon, 44, made his second start for the Twins and threw four scoreless innings until running into trouble in the fifth.

The Dodgers also got back-to-back solo home runs from Yasmani Grandal and Joc Pederson, a triple from Yasiel Puig and a run-scoring single from Chris Taylor, one of his three hits.

“Once the fifth inning came, that’s when I ran out of gas,” Colon said. “I couldn’t have a feel for anything.”

PUIG DEFENSE

The Twins had the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth when Brian Dozier drilled a ball into the right-field corner. Puig initially looked like he could not get to the ball but put on a burst of speed to make a tremendous catch just before the fence.

“He makes a two-out, bases-loaded catch,” Roberts said. “That’s three runs right there.”

ROSARIO GETS OFFENSIVE

Minnesota left-fielder Eddie Rosario had a big offensive night, driving in three runs with a solo homer and two doubles, the latter which gave the Twins a 4-3 lead.

And was left feeling down.

“I feel bad,” Rosario said. “I have a good game, but I don’t care right now. I want to win the game, that’s it for me.”

RYU RETURNS

Hyun-Jin Ryu had not pitched since June 28, out for almost a month with a bruised foot. He did not throw any rehab games before returning to start Monday, instead just throwing a couple of simulated games.

Still, he went five innings Monday, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He threw pitches.

“I thought he threw the ball great,” Roberts said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Right-handed reliever Justin Haley, who hasn’t pitched for the Twins since going on the disabled list with a sore shoulder, cleared waivers. The Rule 5 pick was returned to the Red Sox. . Third baseman Miguel Sano was hit on the hand by a pitch in the seventh but remained in the game.

Dodgers: Two-thirds of their rotation, left-hander Kershaw (strained lower back) and right-hander Brandon McCarthy (blister), were placed on the 10-day disabled list. The Dodgers would not put a timetable on the return of Kershaw, who strained the back pitching Sunday.

UP NEXT

Twins: Right-hander Jose Berrios (9-3, 3.50 ERA) is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season but first career start against the Dodgers on Tuesday. Has eight quality starts.

Dodgers: Right-hander Kenta Maeda (8-4, 4.23), who has bounced in and out of the rotation the past two months, is scheduled to make his 16 start. He needs to be a mainstay with Kershaw and McCarthy down. He has never faced the Twins but is 3-0 with a 1.06 ERA this season in three interleague starts.

