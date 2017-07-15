501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Bellinger becomes 1st Dodgers…

Bellinger becomes 1st Dodgers rookie to hit for cycle

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 10:04 pm 07/15/2017 10:04pm
Share
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, watches his home run that also scored Chris Taylor during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Cody Bellinger became the first rookie in Dodgers history to hit for the cycle when he tripled in the seventh inning Saturday against the Miami Marlins.

Bellinger singled in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the third and added an RBI double in the fourth. His second career triple barely cleared the glove of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who tried to making a running backhanded catch.

With the first four-hit game of his career, Bellinger became the third Dodger to hit for the cycle since the team moved to Los Angeles, and the first since Orlando Hudson on April 13, 2009. Bellinger is the ninth player in the franchise’s 128-year history to hit for the cycle.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?