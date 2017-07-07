501.5
Bell overcomes spin to win NASCAR Truck race at Kentucky

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 12:56 am 07/07/2017 12:56am
Crews begin to load up their pit area as the track is dried during a rain delay before the NASCAR Trucks auto race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Christopher Bell overcame an early spin to take the lead by the midpoint and held off Brandon Jones to win the rain-delayed Camping World Series NASCAR Truck race early Friday at Kentucky Speedway.

All-day showers pushed back the start by more than three hours before Bell spun without damage in a multi-truck incident caused by Ben Rhodes’ spin on Lap 41. Bell’s No. 4 Toyota, owned by NASCAR Cup regular Kyle Busch, was soon back in front 40 laps later and spent much of the 225-mile race holding off a slew of pursuers for his third victory this season and fifth of his career.

Bell, who started second, led a race-high 54 laps and held off Jones’ Chevrolet by 0.187 seconds. Justin Haley was third in a Chevy, with Austin Cindric fourth in a Ford and Noah Gragson fifth in a Toyota.

Busch was sixth, while series points leader Johnny Sauter finished ninth after starting first on owner points when rain washed out qualifying.

