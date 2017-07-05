BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|82
|315
|55
|104
|.330
|Judge NYY
|80
|286
|73
|94
|.329
|JoRamirez Cle
|81
|309
|59
|101
|.327
|Correa Hou
|77
|300
|57
|96
|.320
|Dickerson TB
|80
|327
|60
|104
|.318
|AGarcia ChW
|76
|293
|40
|93
|.317
|Hosmer KC
|83
|316
|46
|99
|.313
|Reddick Hou
|71
|249
|53
|78
|.313
|SCastro NYY
|73
|294
|52
|92
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|78
|308
|49
|95
|.308
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 28; Springer, Houston, 25; Moustakas, Kansas City, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Smoak, Toronto, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 20; Alonso, Oakland, 19; Healy, Oakland, 19.
Judge, New York, 63; Cruz, Seattle, 61; Cano, Seattle, 60; Sano, Minnesota, 60; Correa, Houston, 58; Abreu, Chicago, 58; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 55; Upton, Detroit, 54.
JVargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-5; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 9-3; Pomeranz, Boston, 8-4; Pineda, New York, 8-4; Stroman, Toronto, 8-5; Fulmer, Detroit, 8-6; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-7.