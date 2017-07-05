501

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » BC-BBA--Top Ten

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 12:16 am 07/05/2017 12:16am
Share

BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 82 315 55 104 .330
Judge NYY 80 286 73 94 .329
JoRamirez Cle 81 309 59 101 .327
Correa Hou 77 300 57 96 .320
Dickerson TB 80 327 60 104 .318
AGarcia ChW 76 293 40 93 .317
Hosmer KC 83 316 46 99 .313
Reddick Hou 71 249 53 78 .313
SCastro NYY 73 294 52 92 .313
Bogaerts Bos 78 308 49 95 .308
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 28; Springer, Houston, 25; Moustakas, Kansas City, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Smoak, Toronto, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 20; Alonso, Oakland, 19; Healy, Oakland, 19.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 63; Cruz, Seattle, 61; Cano, Seattle, 60; Sano, Minnesota, 60; Correa, Houston, 58; Abreu, Chicago, 58; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 55; Upton, Detroit, 54.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-5; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 9-3; Pomeranz, Boston, 8-4; Pineda, New York, 8-4; Stroman, Toronto, 8-5; Fulmer, Detroit, 8-6; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-7.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » BC-BBA--Top Ten
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News