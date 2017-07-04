501

MLB News

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 12:50 am 07/04/2017 12:50am
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Judge NYY 79 282 72 93 .330
Altuve Hou 81 310 53 101 .326
JoRamirez Cle 80 305 59 99 .325
Dickerson TB 79 324 60 104 .321
Correa Hou 76 298 56 95 .319
AGarcia ChW 75 289 40 92 .318
Bogaerts Bos 77 303 49 95 .314
SCastro NYY 73 294 52 92 .313
Hosmer KC 82 313 44 97 .310
Reddick Hou 70 243 50 75 .309
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Springer, Houston, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Moustakas, Kansas City, 23; Smoak, Toronto, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 20; Healy, Oakland, 19; 7 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 62; Cano, Seattle, 60; Sano, Minnesota, 60; Cruz, Seattle, 59; Correa, Houston, 58; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 53; 5 tied at 52.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-5; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 9-3; Pomeranz, Boston, 8-4; Pineda, New York, 8-4; Stroman, Toronto, 8-5; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-7; McCullers, Houston, 7-1.

