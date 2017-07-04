BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Judge NYY
|79
|282
|72
|93
|.330
|Altuve Hou
|81
|310
|53
|101
|.326
|JoRamirez Cle
|80
|305
|59
|99
|.325
|Dickerson TB
|79
|324
|60
|104
|.321
|Correa Hou
|76
|298
|56
|95
|.319
|AGarcia ChW
|75
|289
|40
|92
|.318
|Bogaerts Bos
|77
|303
|49
|95
|.314
|SCastro NYY
|73
|294
|52
|92
|.313
|Hosmer KC
|82
|313
|44
|97
|.310
|Reddick Hou
|70
|243
|50
|75
|.309
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 27; Springer, Houston, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Moustakas, Kansas City, 23; Smoak, Toronto, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 20; Healy, Oakland, 19; 7 tied at 17.
Judge, New York, 62; Cano, Seattle, 60; Sano, Minnesota, 60; Cruz, Seattle, 59; Correa, Houston, 58; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 53; 5 tied at 52.
JVargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-5; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 9-3; Pomeranz, Boston, 8-4; Pineda, New York, 8-4; Stroman, Toronto, 8-5; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-7; McCullers, Houston, 7-1.