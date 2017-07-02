BC-BBA–Top Ten

501

MLB News

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 4:55 pm 07/02/2017 04:55pm
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 80 306 53 100 .327
Judge NYY 77 274 70 89 .325
Dickerson TB 79 324 60 104 .321
JoRamirez Cle 79 301 55 96 .319
AGarcia ChW 75 289 40 92 .318
Bogaerts Bos 77 303 49 95 .314
SCastro NYY 73 294 52 92 .313
Correa Hou 75 293 56 91 .311
Reddick Hou 69 240 50 74 .308
Hosmer KC 80 305 43 93 .305
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Springer, Houston, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 22; Moustakas, Kansas City, 22; Smoak, Toronto, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 20; Healy, Oakland, 19; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 62; Cruz, Seattle, 59; Sano, Minnesota, 58; Cano, Seattle, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; KDavis, Oakland, 56; Correa, Houston, 55; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 53; 4 tied at 52.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-5; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 9-3; Stroman, Toronto, 8-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 8-4; Pineda, New York, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-7; McCullers, Houston, 7-1.

MLB News