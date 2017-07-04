501

MLB News

BC-BBA–Leaders

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 6:47 pm 07/04/2017 06:47pm
BC-BBA–Leaders

TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Gamel, Seattle, .331; Judge, New York, .329; Altuve, Houston, .326; Ramirez, Cleveland, .325; Correa, Houston, .319; Garcia, Chicago, .318; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .318; Bogaerts, Boston, .314; Castro, New York, .313; Hosmer, Kansas City, .310; 1 tied at .309.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 73; Springer, Houston, 64; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 60; Ramirez, Cleveland, 59; Betts, Boston, 58; Correa, Houston, 56; Gardner, New York, 56; Altuve, Houston, 53; Castro, New York, 52; 3 tied at 51.

RBI_Judge, New York, 63; Cano, Seattle, 60; Sano, Minnesota, 60; Cruz, Seattle, 59; Correa, Houston, 58; Davis, Oakland, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 55; Upton, Detroit, 54; 2 tied at 53.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 104; Altuve, Houston, 101; Andrus, Texas, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Hosmer, Kansas City, 97; Abreu, Chicago, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Correa, Houston, 95; Judge, New York, 94; Betts, Boston, 93; 4 tied at 92.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 28; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; Ramirez, Cleveland, 26; Altuve, Houston, 23; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Schoop, Baltimore, 23; Abreu, Chicago, 22; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 21; Gurriel, Houston, 21; Pillar, Toronto, 21; 5 tied at 20.

TRIPLES_Castellanos, Detroit, 5; Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4; Ramirez, Cleveland, 4; Sanchez, Chicago, 4; 6 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 28; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; Davis, Oakland, 23; Moustakas, Kansas City, 23; Smoak, Toronto, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 20; Healy, Oakland, 19; 7 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 24; Andrus, Texas, 20; Dyson, Seattle, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18; Altuve, Houston, 16; Betts, Boston, 15; Buxton, Minnesota, 15; Cain, Kansas City, 15; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; 1 tied at 11.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-3; Santana, Minnesota, 10-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 9-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-7; Fulmer, Detroit, 8-6; Pineda, New York, 8-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 8-4; Stroman, Toronto, 8-5; 10 tied at 7.

ERA_Vargas, Kansas City, 2.22; Sale, Boston, 2.61; McCullers, Houston, 2.69; Santana, Minnesota, 3.07; Darvish, Texas, 3.11; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.20; Stroman, Toronto, 3.42; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.50; Severino, New York, 3.52; Montgomery, New York, 3.62; 1 tied at 3.64.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 166; Archer, Tampa Bay, 139; Darvish, Texas, 115; Severino, New York, 114; Estrada, Toronto, 105; Kluber, Cleveland, 105; Carrasco, Cleveland, 103; McCullers, Houston, 103; Porcello, Boston, 102; Quintana, Chicago, 99; 1 tied at 98.

